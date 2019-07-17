Forward Christian Wood averaged 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds in eight games toward the end of the 2018-19 season with the Pelicans. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

The Pistons aren’t done with their roster after all.

Following the end of Summer League last week, the Pistons appeared to be set to enter the season with a roster of 14, with one open spot.

They look to be filling it with another big man, adding Christian Wood from waivers on Wednesday, multiple sources confirmed to The Detroit News. The contract is non-guaranteed until the first game of the regular season, which fills a need for the Pistons, who have a young backup center heading into training camp.

ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks reported that Wood's deal is for $822,000 if guaranteed. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report the Pistons’ waiver claim.

Wood, 23, is 6-foot-10, 215 pounds and has been in the league for four seasons, though he missed all of 2017-18. He averaged 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds in eight games at the end of the last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, after contributing 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13 games with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wood is versatile, with some 3-point ability, hitting 29 percent (6-of-21) with the Pelicans and 3-of-5 with the Bucks. He figures to give the Pistons an inside-outside threat to complement Andre Drummond provide another option to Thon Maker. Blake Griffin also could play backup center in smaller lineups.

In 28 games with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G-League affiliate, Wood had outstanding statistics: 29.3 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, along with 2.2 blocks, playing 35 minutes per game.

On the Christian Wood waiver claim in Detroit: The roster in Detroit is now at 17 (14 guaranteed contracts- Wood who has $822K guaranteed if on the roster by opening night- 2 players on a Two-Way).



The Pistons are under the luxury tax by $223K. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 17, 2019

