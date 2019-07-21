Rod Beard ranks the Pistons in value for 2019-20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for analysis by Rod Beard of The Detroit News as he ranks the Pistons in value for 2019-20.
Go through the gallery for analysis by Rod Beard of The Detroit News as he ranks the Pistons in value for 2019-20. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
1. PF Blake Griffin, age 30: If there was any question about Griffin’s value, the evidence is in the seven games he missed in the regular season — the Pistons went 2-5 — and the two most lopsided losses in the playoffs. Griffin was voted third-team All-NBA, was an All-Star and had the best season of his career. Despite his huge contract, the Pistons’ short term-future is tied to Griffin.
1. PF Blake Griffin, age 30: If there was any question about Griffin’s value, the evidence is in the seven games he missed in the regular season — the Pistons went 2-5 — and the two most lopsided losses in the playoffs. Griffin was voted third-team All-NBA, was an All-Star and had the best season of his career. Despite his huge contract, the Pistons’ short term-future is tied to Griffin. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
2. C Andre Drummond, age 25: Pistons owner Tom Gores often has spoken of Drummond and Griffin as a duo and plans to keep them together for the foreseeable future. Drummond is the best rebounder in the league and had the best statistical season of his career, with 17.3 points and 15.6 rebounds. He’s just 25 and after this season, he has a player option for $28.8 million next season. That decision will influence the direction of the franchise.
2. C Andre Drummond, age 25: Pistons owner Tom Gores often has spoken of Drummond and Griffin as a duo and plans to keep them together for the foreseeable future. Drummond is the best rebounder in the league and had the best statistical season of his career, with 17.3 points and 15.6 rebounds. He’s just 25 and after this season, he has a player option for $28.8 million next season. That decision will influence the direction of the franchise. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
3. PG Reggie Jackson, age 29: As he enters the final year of his contract, Jackson could be a huge asset if he returns fully healthy and can play at the same level as the second half of last season. A good start will increase his value ahead of the trade deadline, which could mean receiving a higher-impact player in return for his expiring contract, depending on the market in January.
3. PG Reggie Jackson, age 29: As he enters the final year of his contract, Jackson could be a huge asset if he returns fully healthy and can play at the same level as the second half of last season. A good start will increase his value ahead of the trade deadline, which could mean receiving a higher-impact player in return for his expiring contract, depending on the market in January. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
4. SG Luke Kennard, age 23: In his third season, Kennard is becoming one of the bedrocks of the Pistons’ long-term future. In most Pistons trade conversations, his name is mentioned as a desired piece because of his rookie contract and projected production, beyond the 9.7 points and 39 percent on 3-pointers from last season. If there’s a big Pistons trade for a superstar, Kennard’s name is likely to be mentioned.
4. SG Luke Kennard, age 23: In his third season, Kennard is becoming one of the bedrocks of the Pistons’ long-term future. In most Pistons trade conversations, his name is mentioned as a desired piece because of his rookie contract and projected production, beyond the 9.7 points and 39 percent on 3-pointers from last season. If there’s a big Pistons trade for a superstar, Kennard’s name is likely to be mentioned. Mary Altaffer, AP
Fullscreen
5. SG Bruce Brown, age 22: After a steady rookie season, Brown is looking to continue his success on the defensive end and build on his developing foundation on offense. His shooting will improve but he could also become a team leader and foundational piece in the longer term. As a second-round pick, he has an inexpensive rookie contract, which balances the bigger contracts of the veterans ahead of him on this list.
5. SG Bruce Brown, age 22: After a steady rookie season, Brown is looking to continue his success on the defensive end and build on his developing foundation on offense. His shooting will improve but he could also become a team leader and foundational piece in the longer term. As a second-round pick, he has an inexpensive rookie contract, which balances the bigger contracts of the veterans ahead of him on this list. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
6. PG Derrick Rose, age 30: There is significant optimism around the Pistons’ biggest acquisition in free agency. Rose comes in at a very reasonable two years and $15 million, and if he’s anything like he was last season with the Timberwolves, he could provide a scoring spark for the second unit and possibly could be finishing games. Injuries are a constant question mark but the Pistons are taking a low-risk gamble.
6. PG Derrick Rose, age 30: There is significant optimism around the Pistons’ biggest acquisition in free agency. Rose comes in at a very reasonable two years and $15 million, and if he’s anything like he was last season with the Timberwolves, he could provide a scoring spark for the second unit and possibly could be finishing games. Injuries are a constant question mark but the Pistons are taking a low-risk gamble. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
7. SG Tony Snell, age 27: If the Pistons don’t make any other moves, Snell could be in line to be the starting small forward. He was acquired from the Bucks in the predraft deal for Jon Leuer and could be a steady contributor on both ends of the court. His contract, at about $11.4 million this season and $12.2 million in 2020-21, makes him a possible trade piece if the Pistons find a deal they like and need to move salary.
7. SG Tony Snell, age 27: If the Pistons don’t make any other moves, Snell could be in line to be the starting small forward. He was acquired from the Bucks in the predraft deal for Jon Leuer and could be a steady contributor on both ends of the court. His contract, at about $11.4 million this season and $12.2 million in 2020-21, makes him a possible trade piece if the Pistons find a deal they like and need to move salary. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
8. SF Sekou Doumbouya, age 18: The rookie was selected 15th in the draft but many had ranked him as a top-10 talent. At 18 years old and 6-foot-9, he’s still going to need some seasoning, but the initial signs are good. Being on a rookie deal makes him an extreme value while he improves his game.
8. SF Sekou Doumbouya, age 18: The rookie was selected 15th in the draft but many had ranked him as a top-10 talent. At 18 years old and 6-foot-9, he’s still going to need some seasoning, but the initial signs are good. Being on a rookie deal makes him an extreme value while he improves his game. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
9. PG Tim Frazier, age 28: Signed in free agency, Frazier could have a bigger role than just a third point guard, if Reggie Jackson is traded or if Derrick Rose is injury-prone and can’t play a big chunk of games. He has experience as a starter, so he could become even more valuable if he’s counted on to do more than projected. He’s a good 3-point shooter and solidifies a position that hasn’t produced much in recent years.
9. PG Tim Frazier, age 28: Signed in free agency, Frazier could have a bigger role than just a third point guard, if Reggie Jackson is traded or if Derrick Rose is injury-prone and can’t play a big chunk of games. He has experience as a starter, so he could become even more valuable if he’s counted on to do more than projected. He’s a good 3-point shooter and solidifies a position that hasn’t produced much in recent years. Matt Slocum, AP
Fullscreen
10. SG Langston Galloway, age 27: He’s entering the final year of his contract and at a cost of $7 million, he’s more likely to be traded than kept through the entire season. He got a bigger role in the rotation last season but has been more of a streaky shooter than the Pistons would like. When he’s hitting shots, he’s a huge asset; when he’s not, he disappears out of the rotation.
10. SG Langston Galloway, age 27: He’s entering the final year of his contract and at a cost of $7 million, he’s more likely to be traded than kept through the entire season. He got a bigger role in the rotation last season but has been more of a streaky shooter than the Pistons would like. When he’s hitting shots, he’s a huge asset; when he’s not, he disappears out of the rotation. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
11. PF Markieff Morris, age 29: A free-agent addition, Morris brings a combination of toughness and inside presence that the Pistons lacked in the playoffs last season. He didn’t have a scintillating finish with the Thunder, which made him available for a lower price this summer, and the Pistons pounced on the opportunity. If he gets back to where he was in 2017, he could be a steal in free agency.
11. PF Markieff Morris, age 29: A free-agent addition, Morris brings a combination of toughness and inside presence that the Pistons lacked in the playoffs last season. He didn’t have a scintillating finish with the Thunder, which made him available for a lower price this summer, and the Pistons pounced on the opportunity. If he gets back to where he was in 2017, he could be a steal in free agency. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
12. SG Svi Mykhailiuk, age 22: He had a good Summer League performance but still is waiting to get the regular-season playing time to show what he can do. He’s been in a logjam behind the other wings in the playing rotation and until he gets regular minutes, he’ll be mostly potential rather than actual value. He’s on a value contract so if the Pistons were to make a big trade, they’d think twice about including him.
12. SG Svi Mykhailiuk, age 22: He had a good Summer League performance but still is waiting to get the regular-season playing time to show what he can do. He’s been in a logjam behind the other wings in the playing rotation and until he gets regular minutes, he’ll be mostly potential rather than actual value. He’s on a value contract so if the Pistons were to make a big trade, they’d think twice about including him. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
13. SG Khyri Thomas, age 23: Much like Svi Mykhailiuk, Thomas has had to wait patiently to get his turn for playing time in the regular season. He was good at the start of Summer League, and he’ll need to carry that same confidence and skill into training camp and the regular season. His second-round contract value is an asset and as he’s become a very good shooter and ball-handler; he could become a solid rotation player.
13. SG Khyri Thomas, age 23: Much like Svi Mykhailiuk, Thomas has had to wait patiently to get his turn for playing time in the regular season. He was good at the start of Summer League, and he’ll need to carry that same confidence and skill into training camp and the regular season. His second-round contract value is an asset and as he’s become a very good shooter and ball-handler; he could become a solid rotation player. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
14. PF Thon Maker, age 22: The Pistons took a chance on Maker in the Stanley Johnson trade with the Bucks and saw some flashes last season. They’ll want to utilize him as a possible backup center and rim protector and better scorer. He’s said he’ll get stronger and become more consistent but even if he doesn’t, the Pistons only have this season as their financial commitment to him.
14. PF Thon Maker, age 22: The Pistons took a chance on Maker in the Stanley Johnson trade with the Bucks and saw some flashes last season. They’ll want to utilize him as a possible backup center and rim protector and better scorer. He’s said he’ll get stronger and become more consistent but even if he doesn’t, the Pistons only have this season as their financial commitment to him. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
15. PF Christian Wood, age 23: The Pistons made a waiver claim to add Wood on a non-guaranteed contract until the first game of the regular season. At 6-foot-10, he brings size and versatility as a backup center that the Pistons didn’t have last season. It’s a low-risk move that could pay dividends if Wood can flourish in his limited minutes behind Andre Drummond and allows them to flex Thon Maker between backup center and power forward.
15. PF Christian Wood, age 23: The Pistons made a waiver claim to add Wood on a non-guaranteed contract until the first game of the regular season. At 6-foot-10, he brings size and versatility as a backup center that the Pistons didn’t have last season. It’s a low-risk move that could pay dividends if Wood can flourish in his limited minutes behind Andre Drummond and allows them to flex Thon Maker between backup center and power forward. Rich Pedroncelli, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Go through the gallery for Rod Beard’s ranking of the Pistons in value for 2019-20. Go here if you are having trouble seeing the gallery.

    The Detroit Pistons are at a critical point in their evolution. After being a reported candidate to land Russell Westbrook in a trade, they’re in an odd spot.

    They’re one or two players from being a true contender in the Eastern Conference. They’re also one or two players from being one of the worst teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin’s injury late in the season helped drop them from a potential No. 6 seed to eighth, where they were swept out by the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

    Fans welcomed the idea of trading for another superstar to bolster the roster, but it would have damaged their depth, specifically with young players under rookie contracts.

    Under the front office led by Ed Stefanski, the Pistons have added a young core through the draft and trades, to augment the veteran core that includes Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

    The next step will be tweaking a roster that has valuable expiring contracts to maximize the potential to make another run in the revamped East toward another playoff appearance. Each player has value, but after the NBA Draft and free agency, the Pistons still could add another backup center.

    With that in mind, here’s our attempt to rank the Pistons by value, based on production, contract status and outlook for the 2019-20 season.

    More: Fraser’s Eberlein Drive back for another try at The Basketball Tournament

    More: Breaking down how MSU, UM and other local standouts fared in the NBA's Summer League

    More: Niyo: Player-driven NBA sets a new course — and fast

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE