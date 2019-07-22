In a crazy NBA offseason that saw plenty of stars shuffled, the moves made by the Detroit Pistons didn't move the needle too much.

Sure, there were reports linking the Pistons to star guard Russell Westbrook before he was shipped to the Houston Rockets, but as most of the dust has settled, Detroit's offseason can be viewed as far from seismic.

The Pistons signed veteran point guard Derrick Rose this summer. (Photo: Paul Battaglia, Associated Press)

CBS Sports on Sunday gave the PIstons a "C" for their efforts, which were highlighted by the signing of point guard Derrick Rose and the selection of forward Sekou Doumbouya in the NBA Draft.

"The Pistons didn't lose a whole lot, but they didn't gain much either," writes Colin Ward-Henninger, an NBA writer/editor for CBS Sports. "Rose was a great story last season, but it remains to be seen how he'll affect a team looking to ascend in the Eastern Conference. Doumbouya has the potential to be very good, but it won't be any time soon, and the Pistons' window with Blake Griffin as their best player may be closing rapidly."

In addition to Rose, the Pistons added guard Tim Frazier and forward Markieff Morris in free agency, while also trading for forward Tony Snell. They also claimed power forward Christian Wood off waivers from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Detroit lost guards Ish Smith and Wayne Ellington, and forward Glenn Robinson III.

The Pistons' grade trailed their counterparts in the Central Division, according to CBS Sports. The Indiana Pacers received a B-plus, followed by the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, who each received a B. The Cleveland Cavaliers were given a C-plus.

The Pistons were 41-41 last season, good for third in the Central Division and the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Bucks.