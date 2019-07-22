The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim. (Photo: Jim Cowsert, Associated Press)

Guard Bradley Beal is expected to be offered a three-year, $111 million contract by the Washington Wizards when he becomes eligible to sign on Friday, according to ESPN.

“At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Brad the full max extension,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told ESPN.

Beal has until Oct. 26 to sign the extension, which the Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein indicates the player is likely to do.

“There are moments in a career where there are big decision to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do,” Bartelstein told ESPN.

The Wizards would also consider doing a one- or two-year extension. Beal has two years and $55.8 left on his contract.

If he passes on the extension, the Wizards have no plans to entertain trade talks for Beal, a guard who is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The bold move was Sheppard’s first after officially being named GM as the Wizards underwent a front office overhaul. He was serving as interim GM and moved up after president Ernie Grunfeld was fired late in the regular season, and oversaw the draft and free agency.

The moves are part of the new leadership team for Monumental Basketball, a fledgling collective composed of the Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming.

Among the new hires is 43-year-old Sashi Brown, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns for about two years before being fired in December 2017.

Brown will serve as chief planning and operations officer for Monumental Basketball, former Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson III will lead a new athlete development and engagement department, and Daniel Medina will serve as chief of athlete care and performance.

Oh brother

The Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim. He is the 21-year-old brother of Bucks star and league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kostas Antetokounmpo played in two games for Dallas last season.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-10 forward, played 40 games for the Mavs’ G League affiliate last year, when he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Duncan’s back

Tim Duncan, the Spurs’ career leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio’s NBA championship teams — returned to the team as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.