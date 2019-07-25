The NBA and the Detroit Pistons have settled a lawsuit with the family of Zeke Upshaw (pictured), a G League player who died after collapsing during a game last year. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Associated Press)

Kalamazoo — The NBA and the Detroit Pistons have settled a lawsuit with the family of a G League player who died after collapsing during a game last year.

Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He died two days after he was stricken.

A lawsuit filed by Upshaw’s estate said lifesaving measures weren’t attempted in a timely manner. Robert Hilliard, a lawyer for Upshaw’s mother, informed a judge Wednesday that a deal has been reached with the NBA and the Pistons. No details were disclosed.

The NBA confirmed a settlement and expressed sympathy to Upshaw’s family.

The lawsuit continues against other defendants in federal court in Kalamazoo, Michigan.