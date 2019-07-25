Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He died two days after he was stricken.
A lawsuit filed by Upshaw’s estate said lifesaving measures weren’t attempted in a timely manner. Robert Hilliard, a lawyer for Upshaw’s mother, informed a judge Wednesday that a deal has been reached with the NBA and the Pistons. No details were disclosed.
The NBA confirmed a settlement and expressed sympathy to Upshaw’s family.
The lawsuit continues against other defendants in federal court in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
