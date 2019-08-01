Pistons center Andre Drummond won’t be playing for Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Pistons center Andre Drummond won’t be playing for Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Drummond has withdrawn his name from consideration, USA Basketball announced Thursday. Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell also withdrew his name from consideration and Heat forward Bam Adebayo was added to the main roster.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State) was added to the select team, which will work out and scrimmage against the main roster.

Training camp for the national team begins Monday in Las Vegas with 16 players. That number will be trimmed to 12 ahead of the World Cup, which begins Aug. 31.

Drummond joins a slew of elite NBA players and All-Stars who have declined an invitation to play in the World Cup.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard