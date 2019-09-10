Fred McLeod, longtime voice of the Detroit Pistons and more recently the Cleveland Cavaliers, died Monday night at the age of 67, the Cavs announced Tuesday morning. (Photo: YouTube)

Fred McLeod, longtime voice of the Detroit Pistons and more recently the Cleveland Cavaliers, died Monday night at the age of 67, the Cavs announced Tuesday morning.

McLeod had been the Pistons’ play-by-play announcer from 1984-2006 during their heyday, spanning the championship years of the Bad Boys to the “Goin’ to Work” eras before he returned to his home state of Ohio, where he called the Cavaliers’ title run behind LeBron James in 2016.

“The Detroit Pistons organization expresses tremendous sorrow upon receiving news regarding the unexpected passing of Fred McLeod,” the team said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Serving as a Pistons broadcaster from 1984-2006, Fred touched the lives of many colleagues, players, and fans through his kindness, his enthusiasm for the team, his storytelling and his passion for the game of basketball.

“We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Beth, and his entire family during this most difficult time.”

McLeod had been the Cavs’ play-by-play announcer on Fox Sports Ohio for the past 14 seasons and also was the play-by-play voice for the Lions preseason games this season. His career spanned 36 years, including stints with the Tigers and Cleveland Indians.

“You know it was Fred who stalked Rasheed Wallace from the bus into the practice gym the day before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2004, right?” said sports writer Chris McCosky, who covered the Pistons for The Detroit News during that time. “Microphone in hand, camera man trailing, the rest of us jockeying for position. It was Fred who prompted the ‘GuaranSheed.’ He was the one who got him going, and you know, once Sheed got going, we were all just along for the glorious ride.

“The worst part was, Fred kept trying to coax guarantees out of Sheed. I think he got him one more time before Sheed shut it down.”

McLeod is widely respected among broadcast media for his versatility in calling play-by-play for several sports and his overall professionalism.

“He was always a very positive guy; he’s going to be missed,” said former Pistons center Rick Mahorn, who also does the color commentary for the Pistons radio broadcasts. “He was the ultimate professional and very special.”

A few weeks ago, McLeod completed play-by-play duties for the Lions, along with analyst Chris Spielman and was preparing for his 16th season with the Cavs.

“It is with true sadness that we mourn the passing of Fred McLeod,” the Lions said in a statement. “Fred brought an energy to our broadcasts this summer and demonstrated the same passion for our team that he had for Detroit throughout his broadcasting career.

“The entire Detroit Lions organization extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his wife, Beth, his family and members of the TV broadcast community he helped mentor for more than four decades.”

Statement from the Detroit Lions on the passing of preseason tv play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod pic.twitter.com/ZGH2Qn3BCF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 10, 2019

It's with extreme sadness we share news of the unexpected passing of a beloved member of our Cavaliers family.



RIP @CavsFredMcLeod ❤💛



We extend our deepest condolences to Fred’s entire family.https://t.co/Q3HQsu6Xr3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 10, 2019

Man WHAT!!!!??? 😢😢OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!! 🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ #RIPFredhttps://t.co/XWMHUqWJxf — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2019