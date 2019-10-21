CLOSE

John Niyo and Rod Beard preview the 2019-2020 season for the Detroit Pistons

Detroit — Injuries are a part of basketball. Shots not falling, spurts of turnovers and losing streaks all come along at different times.

There are thousands of decisions and little things that come up during the season that can tip the scales of a 41-41 finish like last season into a few more wins or a few more losses — which makes the difference between making the playoffs and another lottery selection in the draft.

Some are predictable and others just pop up unexpectedly, but they can derail a season just as well.

Here are 10 issues facing the Pistons as they look to jump above .500 and make a statement that pushes them out of the merry-go-round of mediocrity:

1. Load management

Over the past couple of years, managing the number of games and minutes played for the veterans wasn’t much of a consideration. With the addition of Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose — each with a significant injury history — the emphasis will be on ensuring that they don’t burn themselves out, especially early in the season. Griffin played 75 games in the regular season last year, but was hobbled down the stretch and missed the first two games of the playoff series against the Bucks. Rose had season-ending surgery, and although he’s bounced back nicely in the preseason, the training staff will keep an eye on his minutes throughout the season.

2. Favorable schedule

In their first 25 games, there are only 11 games — including three against the Pacers — against teams that made the playoffs last season. That means the Pistons have an opportunity to get a fast start out of the gates and build a winning record before they get into the gauntlet following on the western trip at the end of December. A poor start and another stumble in January could hasten hitting the reset button and dismantling the roster.

3. Deals at deadline

Last season, the Pistons dispatched some of their expiring contracts before the February trade deadline, seeking value for players who probably wouldn’t have re-signed for this season. This year will be more difficult, as starters Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond could be in their final season with the team. Add Langston Galloway and also Thon Maker — who could become a restricted free agent — and it’s clear there are some major decisions to be made if they’re not in playoff position by the deadline. If things go way south, would trading Griffin be a consideration?

4. Divvying minutes

Finding places for the right pieces at the right times in the right combinations will be one of the challenges for the early part of the season. Starters’ minutes likely won’t fluctuate much, but how coach Dwane Casey splits time with the reserves as the game progresses will be something to watch. For example, Rose could be limited to about 25 minutes, so finding hybrid lineups with him in the middle of games and then in the final minutes will be a priority.

5. Reliance on Griffin

The Pistons made the playoffs last season, but had to lean on Griffin heavily down the stretch to get there. That heavy usage likely was one of the factors that led to his knee injury, and Casey is adamant that they are going to find other options to relieve some of that pressure on Griffin. If Griffin misses 10-15 games because of planned rest, what happens in that handful of games?

6. Depth at small forward

Since the departures of Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson, there haven’t been prototypical small forwards on the roster. Tony Snell provides the size but after that, the options dwindle. Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown aren’t an ideal size for the position and Sekou Doumbouya isn’t ready to be a regular in the rotation. Svi Mykhailiuk could step in, but he’ll have to show he’s ready for a bigger role.

Meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons
Go through the gallery to meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons, with analysis from Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Jordan Bone: Age: 22. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 180  Outlook: After spending three years at Tennessee, including an All-SEC selection last season, with 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 36 percent on 3-pointers, he was a second-round pick and could be a good developmental prospect as a point guard. He has freakish athleticism but will have to develop an outside shot as well. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
Bruce Brown: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 202. 2018-19 stats: 4.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 26% 3FG. Outlook: Brown became a fixture in the starting lineup as a rookie but will need to pick up his 3-point shooting and finish better at the rim. He’s worked to become a better ballhandler and facilitator, which could earn him more playing time. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Andre Drummond: Age: 26. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2018-19 stats: 17.3 pts, 15.6 rebs, 1.7 blks. Outlook: Drummond had another dominant season on the boards and showed some improvement on both ends of the court, including as a rim protector. He could see more action as a perimeter passer, which will increase his assists. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Tim Frazier: Age: 28. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 170. 2018-19 stats: 5.3 pts, 2.8 rebs. 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: In previous years, he has been a serviceable starter and valuable backup but he’ll likely play limited minutes as the third point guard. He’s the best option the Pistons have had in a while and he’s insurance in case of a Jackson or Rose injury. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
Langston Galloway: Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 8.4 pts, 2.1 rebs, 36% 3FG. Outlook: His streaky shooting is well noted, but he still has a valuable role on the team with his ability to hit from the outside. He played significant minutes in the preseason, which suggests he’s still in the rotation, but has competition with Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Reggie Jackson: Age: 29. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2018-19 stats: 15.4 pts, 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: After a healthy season in which he played all 82 games, Jackson has a different role, playing more off the ball as a spot-up shooter. From January on, he had a very solid season. He still has some pick-and-roll effectiveness but in small spurts than previous years. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Luke Kennard: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 206. 2018-19 stats: 9.7 pts, 2.9 rebs, 39% 3FG. Outlook: In his third season, Kennard is poised for a breakout and will have a solid complementary cast in the second unit. He has the green light to shoot, but he’ll also help by facilitating and being selective in which ones he takes. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Louis King: Age: 20. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 205. Outlook: He played just one season at Oregon and posted 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 39 percent on 3-pointers. He’s still adding muscle and learning to play on an NBA level, but he’ll get plenty of time to work on his game with the Grand Rapids Drive.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Blake Griffin: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 250. 2018-19 stats: 24.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 5.4 assts, 36% 3FG. Outlook: He had another All-NBA season and was dominant when he was healthy, in 75 games. Griffin could see more rest this season, but the versatile skill set still is impressive. They’ll also dial down his usage, hoping to keep him fresher for late-game situations. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Thon Maker: Age: 22. Ht: 7-1. Wt: 221. 2018-19 stats: 5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 31% 3FG. Outlook: With a summer focused on getting stronger, Maker will look to carve a niche as more than just a perimeter big man. That also will help him in defending the paint, as he can get pushed around by bigger opponents inside. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Markieff Morris: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 245. 2018-19 stats: 9.4 pts, 4.6 rebs, 34% 3FG. Outlook: Like his twin brother, Marcus, he brings a toughness and edge that will help immediately. He’s also a very capable 3-point shooter and post presence, who can play both power forward and center. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Derrick Rose: Age: 31. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 18 pts, 4.3 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: Last season in Minnesota, he showed that he still has some juice left but injuries limited him at the end of the year. Rose is healthy and will be the engine of the second unit with his scoring and quickness. His leadership will be an underrated addition. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Sekou Doumbouya: Age: 18. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 230. Outlook: The rookie didn’t get much time in Summer League nor in the preseason, and he’s most likely destined for some time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive. He’ll look to get stronger and adapt to the pace and rigor of the NBA. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tony Snell: Age: 27. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 213. 2018-19 stats: 6 pts, 2.1 rebs, 40% 3FG. Outlook: He’ll step into the starting lineup as an adept 3-point shooter and solid defender and bring some stability to a position that’s been a revolving door for a couple years. He’s been active and ready to shoot in the preseason, which bodes well. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Svi Mykhailiuk: Age: 22. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 205. 2018-19 stats: 2.0 pts, 1.3 assts, 50% 3FG. Outlook: After a summer to get acclimated, Mykhailiuk looks more comfortable in the offense and has improved on the defensive end. He’s getting more playing time but will have to take another step to move into the regular rotation. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Khyri Thomas: Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 210. 2018-19 stats: 2.3 pts, 0.8 rebs, 29% 3FG. Outlook: He played sparingly in the preseason and with so many experienced guards, Thomas has fallen down the depth chart. In his second season, he’ll have a lot to prove but will have to compete for playing time. He could spend more time in the G League to get some seasoning. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Christian Wood: Age: 24. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 214. 2018-19 stats: 8.2 pts, 4 rebs, 1.3 blks, 35% 3FG. Outlook: After an excellent preseason, he earned the final spot on the roster and looks to be a valuable addition. His active presence around the rim and scoring ability was impressive and he could log plenty of minutes as Drummond’s backup or as a perimeter power forward. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    7. Backup center

    There has been an annual shuffle behind Drummond since Aron Baynes left a few years ago, leaving a dropoff in athleticism and production when Drummond went to the bench. Christian Wood has a chance to become the most dynamic backup in years, and he brings a different skill set than Drummond and still in scratching the surface of his full potential. Maker and Markieff Morris also will pick up some minutes to provide different looks.

    8. Developing youth with logjams

    Kennard isn’t going to break into the starting lineup to begin the season. Doumbouya isn’t going to get a ton of minutes early on. Khyri Thomas is buried in the rotation behind Galloway. Where is the opportunity for the young players to take the next step? Casey has said he wants to keep the regular rotation at about nine or 10, so there won’t be plentiful minutes for some of the less-experienced players at the outset. There could be trades throughout the season, but timing is key in seeing the young guys step into bigger roles.

    9. What of Reggie Jackson?

    Heading into the final year of his contract, the Pistons will have to figure out what’s next for Jackson. Will they keep him beyond the trade deadline as a versatile offensive weapon or try to get value for the $18.1 million on his deal? They have a glut of guards on the roster, so they could get to a point of looking at other options if the situation is right.

    10. Gauging Sekou

    Doumbouya was a lottery pick, but it looks like he’ll spend most of the season with the Grand Rapids Drive to develop. He has some of the physical tools to fit in, but he’ll need to be more assertive to find more playing time as a rookie. By the end of the season, he could be ready to get in the rotation, which was one of the major reasons noted for drafting him so highly.

