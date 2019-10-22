CLOSE

John Niyo and Rod Beard preview the 2019-2020 season for the Detroit Pistons on Pistons Backcourt.

Detroit — There was a time when signing Derrick Rose would have meant changing everything.

Making him focal point. Him with the ball. Building everything around him.

There was a time when getting Rose, the No. 1 pick in the 2008 draft, would have made the Pistons a title contender instantly, providing a Miles Davis-style virtuoso with impeccable improvisational skills to run the offense.  

Rose, 31, was the league MVP in 2011, leading a Bulls team that vied with the LeBron James-led Miami Heat for supremacy in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat won that series before falling to the Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

One of the assistant coaches on that champion Mavericks team was current Pistons coach Dwane Casey. The rookie of the year that season: Blake Griffin.

That time has passed, but time has a way of coming back around to bring everything together again.

Better late than never.

With Rose’s addition in the offseason, the Pistons are not only looking to get back to the playoffs but to assemble a veteran group that can move beyond the first round for the first time in more than a decade.

Instead of having the team fit around him, Rose is looking to be the missing link around the existing pieces such as Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, to help the Pistons make that jump back to relevance.   

“I got all the accolades in the past and now I want to win. That’s the only thing missing from my resume: a championship,” Rose said. “Being here and seeing what happened last year with the Raptors and coming to the East, you never know what can happen.”

The Pistons aren’t projected to be a championship contender, but Rose sees some potential in the pieces that led him to sign a two-year deal for $15 million early in free agency this summer, despite having other suitors. He was highly sought, coming off a resurgent season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he posted 18 points and 4.3 assists in 51 games.

He still had some of the same dizzying moves that garnered him the MVP trophy in 2011, but myriad injuries have taken some of the sizzle away. Since leaving the Bulls in ’16, Rose has bounced around to the Knicks for a season, briefly teamed with James with the Cavaliers the following year and settled in Minnesota for a season and a half.

Meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons
Meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons
Go through the gallery to meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons, with analysis from Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Jordan Bone: Age: 22. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 180  Outlook: After spending three years at Tennessee, including an All-SEC selection last season, with 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 36 percent on 3-pointers, he was a second-round pick and could be a good developmental prospect as a point guard. He has freakish athleticism but will have to develop an outside shot as well. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
Bruce Brown: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 202. 2018-19 stats: 4.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 26% 3FG. Outlook: Brown became a fixture in the starting lineup as a rookie but will need to pick up his 3-point shooting and finish better at the rim. He’s worked to become a better ballhandler and facilitator, which could earn him more playing time. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Andre Drummond: Age: 26. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2018-19 stats: 17.3 pts, 15.6 rebs, 1.7 blks. Outlook: Drummond had another dominant season on the boards and showed some improvement on both ends of the court, including as a rim protector. He could see more action as a perimeter passer, which will increase his assists. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Tim Frazier: Age: 28. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 170. 2018-19 stats: 5.3 pts, 2.8 rebs. 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: In previous years, he has been a serviceable starter and valuable backup but he’ll likely play limited minutes as the third point guard. He’s the best option the Pistons have had in a while and he’s insurance in case of a Jackson or Rose injury. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
Langston Galloway: Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 8.4 pts, 2.1 rebs, 36% 3FG. Outlook: His streaky shooting is well noted, but he still has a valuable role on the team with his ability to hit from the outside. He played significant minutes in the preseason, which suggests he’s still in the rotation, but has competition with Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Reggie Jackson: Age: 29. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2018-19 stats: 15.4 pts, 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: After a healthy season in which he played all 82 games, Jackson has a different role, playing more off the ball as a spot-up shooter. From January on, he had a very solid season. He still has some pick-and-roll effectiveness but in small spurts than previous years. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Luke Kennard: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 206. 2018-19 stats: 9.7 pts, 2.9 rebs, 39% 3FG. Outlook: In his third season, Kennard is poised for a breakout and will have a solid complementary cast in the second unit. He has the green light to shoot, but he’ll also help by facilitating and being selective in which ones he takes. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Louis King: Age: 20. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 205. Outlook: He played just one season at Oregon and posted 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 39 percent on 3-pointers. He’s still adding muscle and learning to play on an NBA level, but he’ll get plenty of time to work on his game with the Grand Rapids Drive.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Blake Griffin: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 250. 2018-19 stats: 24.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 5.4 assts, 36% 3FG. Outlook: He had another All-NBA season and was dominant when he was healthy, in 75 games. Griffin could see more rest this season, but the versatile skill set still is impressive. They’ll also dial down his usage, hoping to keep him fresher for late-game situations. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Thon Maker: Age: 22. Ht: 7-1. Wt: 221. 2018-19 stats: 5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 31% 3FG. Outlook: With a summer focused on getting stronger, Maker will look to carve a niche as more than just a perimeter big man. That also will help him in defending the paint, as he can get pushed around by bigger opponents inside. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Markieff Morris: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 245. 2018-19 stats: 9.4 pts, 4.6 rebs, 34% 3FG. Outlook: Like his twin brother, Marcus, he brings a toughness and edge that will help immediately. He’s also a very capable 3-point shooter and post presence, who can play both power forward and center. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Derrick Rose: Age: 31. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 18 pts, 4.3 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: Last season in Minnesota, he showed that he still has some juice left but injuries limited him at the end of the year. Rose is healthy and will be the engine of the second unit with his scoring and quickness. His leadership will be an underrated addition. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Sekou Doumbouya: Age: 18. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 230. Outlook: The rookie didn’t get much time in Summer League nor in the preseason, and he’s most likely destined for some time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive. He’ll look to get stronger and adapt to the pace and rigor of the NBA. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tony Snell: Age: 27. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 213. 2018-19 stats: 6 pts, 2.1 rebs, 40% 3FG. Outlook: He’ll step into the starting lineup as an adept 3-point shooter and solid defender and bring some stability to a position that’s been a revolving door for a couple years. He’s been active and ready to shoot in the preseason, which bodes well. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Svi Mykhailiuk: Age: 22. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 205. 2018-19 stats: 2.0 pts, 1.3 assts, 50% 3FG. Outlook: After a summer to get acclimated, Mykhailiuk looks more comfortable in the offense and has improved on the defensive end. He’s getting more playing time but will have to take another step to move into the regular rotation. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Khyri Thomas: Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 210. 2018-19 stats: 2.3 pts, 0.8 rebs, 29% 3FG. Outlook: He played sparingly in the preseason and with so many experienced guards, Thomas has fallen down the depth chart. In his second season, he’ll have a lot to prove but will have to compete for playing time. He could spend more time in the G League to get some seasoning. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Christian Wood: Age: 24. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 214. 2018-19 stats: 8.2 pts, 4 rebs, 1.3 blks, 35% 3FG. Outlook: After an excellent preseason, he earned the final spot on the roster and looks to be a valuable addition. His active presence around the rim and scoring ability was impressive and he could log plenty of minutes as Drummond’s backup or as a perimeter power forward. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Rose admitted that he considered walking away from basketball during that nomadic span, disenchanted with off-the-court issues, before getting some clarity and guidance and refocusing himself on things that he could control to reinvigorate his love for basketball.

    “I just want to play. When I was younger, my ability and my talent covered up everything and I didn’t have to see the business side; all I had to do was go out there and play,” Rose told The Detroit News. “When I did have the injuries and went from being at the top to being at the lowest, I got to see what guys normally go through on a normal basis like getting cut and people telling you that you’ll be part of the team and then trading you.”

    One of the key influences was his agent, B.J. Armstrong, who was a backcourt mate of Michael Jordan during their heyday with the Bulls. Understanding the pressure of expectations in Chicago and New York, he was able to help Rose pull out of the doldrums.  

    “It’s a complex answer. (It was) having the right people in my life, like my mentors and my agent, B.J. Armstrong. He’s been through everything I went through,” Rose said. “It has something to do with (my battery being drained). From where I grew up, you’re anti-business and you learn (teams) use you.

    The time with the Knicks was difficult for Rose, in the cauldron of the New York market and a Knicks team that finished 31-51 and struggled to find relevancy on the court, but plenty of headlines off it, with Carmelo Anthony, a young Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah.

    Rose sought refuge in Minnesota with Tom Thibodeau, who coached him with the Bulls. That helped ease some of the sting from his previous stops and helped him realize his value more as a person than as a player.

    “I figured out that Thibs loved me unconditionally. He’s the first coach up here that I felt like loved me unconditionally and it wasn’t about what I did for him,” Rose said. “He hit me up for my birthday and he really cared about who I was as a person. I didn’t know I was going to Minnesota — he reached out and said they didn’t have a spot because they had two or three point guards.

    I was a (small forward) when I first came in. That let you know he just wanted me on the team and it wasn’t about my position. He knew there was some way I could help, and he was just looking out for me.”

    Shared values

    The cast is different with the Pistons, but the aim is still the same — winning. Rose has found a kindred spirit in Griffin, who has tried to enhance the team culture with more attention on creating winning habits and focusing on the details.

    “We had that conversation at lunch one day, talking about how early in our careers, we were so focused. Everything he was saying, I could really relate to because he was so focused,” Griffin said. “We realized there’s a better balance because we did it too much. It has an effect on you. With that being said, we’re still cut from the same cloth in that everything means a little bit more. You can see that in the way he plays.

    “When I first got here, I felt the atmosphere was a little bit more relaxed when we lost games. That’s not how I’ve ever been or the teams I’ve been on have been. That’s the same for him.

    “Hopefully, we can get back this year where you come in the locker room after a loss and guys are pissed — because they should be — and not laughing and saying we have another (game) tomorrow.”

    That’s welcome news for Casey, who values the mental approach to the game that Rose brings. With the additions of Markieff Morris and Rose, he sees the veteran second unit as an advantage.

    “The mental toughness part is very important but also the next-play mentality,” Casey said. “That’s what Derrick Rose brings. He and Blake are mentally and physically tough. We’ve raised the bar and level of mental and physical toughness. To win in this league, you have to be able to play through things.”

    There was a time when the Pistons didn’t have as much of that mental toughness and folded when games got close.

    Those times could be gone with Rose blooming in Detroit.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

