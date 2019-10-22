Blake Griffin (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The "Bad Boys" era is long gone, but current Pistons star Blake Griffin knows his stuff when it comes to the franchise's most memorable teams.

Griffin played "Bad Boys Trivia" in a brief video posted by Red Bull Hoops, and he impressed, going 5-for-5.

He even knew that Rick Mahorn was known to have the biggest butt in the NBA.

Check out the video here:

The "Bad Boys," of course, won back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

Griffin and the Pistons open the regular season Wednesday at Indiana, then host Atlanta at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

