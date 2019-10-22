LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Since taking over basketball operations of the Pistons last year, Ed Stefanski has put his imprint on the franchise, revamping the roster with several new pieces and building around the core of Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard.

He’s added a couple of nice second-round picks in Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas in his first draft and followed with Sekou Doumbouya, Deividas Sirvydis and Jordan Bone this year.

More importantly, Stefanski has brought in some experienced veterans in Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Markieff Morris and Tim Frazier to help bolster the depth.

In a conversation with The Detroit News’ Rod Beard, Stefanski spoke about the new faces on the roster, team expectations moving forward and developing young players, including rookie first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya.

Here are the highlights of our conversation. Some of the questions and responses were edited for clarity and context:

Question: What were some of the biggest things you did in free agency?

Answer: With what we were working with money-wise for free agency, we did really well, especially in solidifying the backup of the point guard position with Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier. Both of those guys will contribute and that made us stronger at that position. Getting Markieff, even though it was a one-year deal, hopefully he’s back to where he was two years ago. We’ll see how that all works out.

Q: Was it a priority to get a veteran core to go with the young pieces?

A: We’re trying to win and be a playoff team — and at the same time, we’re trying to develop, which is two difficult things to accomplish when you are trying to be a playoff team. So far, so good. We like our young guys and we’ve put a lot of time, money and effort into development.

So far, it’s paid off a lot with Bruce Brown, who was a 42nd pick and is now starting for us and is a big contributor. We’re happy with his progression and now we have to see with Khryi working hard and Svi — will they get an opportunity?

The big word is opportunity – it’s hard to get that opportunity when you do have a veteran club and coaches will tend to go with the veterans. Can we get these other guys to get some time on the court to see what they have?

Q: Is load management the way things are going to manage and make sure stars are available when you need them?

A: In a perfect world, I agree with that. I don’t know if there’s been enough years of evidence scientifically to know what is a perfect load-management situation. Everyone is going to point now to Toronto and what happened with Kawhi (Leonard). That doesn’t mean they have it scientifically figured out. A lot of good people in the NBA and sports itself say there’s not enough evidence to figure out the perfect scenario.

It’ll be trial-and-error with Blake because we’d really like to have Blake in the latter part of the season.

Q: In a very generic sense, is it “playoffs-or-bust” for this roster, where you might have to make some sweeping changes?

A: I wouldn’t speculate on that. We’re trying to do both simultaneously, which is a difficult task. We’re trying to make the playoffs and we’re trying to develop. Last year, making the playoffs and Bruce Brown developing into a nice player. Can we continue to go down that route? We didn’t have a first-round pick (in 2018) and now we have Sekou, who we’re high on but he has to learn. He’s not going to be 19 until Christmas. We have to just try harder with him and be patient.

That’s the hardest thing in the NBA — to be patient. With Sekou, we have to be patient. He shows glimpses in practice of “Wow!” and now can we get a consistency out of him? The coaching staff is working very hard with him on that.

Q: How hard is it to be patient with a guy like Sekou? Do you have to have your feet in both buckets of planning ahead for the future and playing for now?

A: As a front office, we’re always looking at the future and the big picture, trying to figure out where we will be in the next two or three years. The coaches are in a different wavelength — which they should be. They’re looking to win their next game and beat Indiana on opening night. It’s two different areas and we try to merge them.

We’re fortunate to have coach (Dwane) Casey, whom I have a longstanding relationship with and we can discuss things and work things out. We don’t always totally agree — which you shouldn’t — but we have good discussions.

With Sekou, when we drafted him, we said early publicly that he’s going to take time to come around and we didn’t put any timetable on it. We made a point that this year, early in the season, we didn’t expect him to be in that rotation. If he keeps playing well when February and March roll around, who knows? We’re not going to throw him to the wolves.

Meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons
Go through the gallery to meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons, with analysis from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
<strong>Jordan Bone:</strong> Age: 22. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 180&nbsp;<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After spending three years at Tennessee, including an All-SEC selection last season, with 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 36 percent on 3-pointers, he was a second-round pick and could be a good developmental prospect as a point guard. He has freakish athleticism but will have to develop an outside shot as well.
Jordan Bone: Age: 22. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 180  Outlook: After spending three years at Tennessee, including an All-SEC selection last season, with 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 36 percent on 3-pointers, he was a second-round pick and could be a good developmental prospect as a point guard. He has freakish athleticism but will have to develop an outside shot as well. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
<strong>Bruce Brown:</strong> Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 202. 2018-19 stats: 4.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 26% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Brown became a fixture in the starting lineup as a rookie but will need to pick up his 3-point shooting and finish better at the rim. He&rsquo;s worked to become a better ballhandler and facilitator, which could earn him more playing time.
Bruce Brown: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 202. 2018-19 stats: 4.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 26% 3FG. Outlook: Brown became a fixture in the starting lineup as a rookie but will need to pick up his 3-point shooting and finish better at the rim. He’s worked to become a better ballhandler and facilitator, which could earn him more playing time. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Andre Drummond:</strong> Age: 26. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2018-19 stats: 17.3 pts, 15.6 rebs, 1.7 blks.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Drummond had another dominant season on the boards and showed some improvement on both ends of the court, including as a rim protector. He could see more action as a perimeter passer, which will increase his assists.
Andre Drummond: Age: 26. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2018-19 stats: 17.3 pts, 15.6 rebs, 1.7 blks. Outlook: Drummond had another dominant season on the boards and showed some improvement on both ends of the court, including as a rim protector. He could see more action as a perimeter passer, which will increase his assists. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Tim Frazier:</strong> Age: 28. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 170. 2018-19 stats: 5.3 pts, 2.8 rebs. 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> In previous years, he has been a serviceable starter and valuable backup but he&rsquo;ll likely play limited minutes as the third point guard. He&rsquo;s the best option the Pistons have had in a while and he&rsquo;s insurance in case of a Jackson or Rose injury.
Tim Frazier: Age: 28. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 170. 2018-19 stats: 5.3 pts, 2.8 rebs. 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: In previous years, he has been a serviceable starter and valuable backup but he’ll likely play limited minutes as the third point guard. He’s the best option the Pistons have had in a while and he’s insurance in case of a Jackson or Rose injury. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
<strong>Langston Galloway:</strong> Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 8.4 pts, 2.1 rebs, 36% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> His streaky shooting is well noted, but he still has a valuable role on the team with his ability to hit from the outside. He played significant minutes in the preseason, which suggests he&rsquo;s still in the rotation, but has competition with Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas.
Langston Galloway: Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 8.4 pts, 2.1 rebs, 36% 3FG. Outlook: His streaky shooting is well noted, but he still has a valuable role on the team with his ability to hit from the outside. He played significant minutes in the preseason, which suggests he’s still in the rotation, but has competition with Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Reggie Jackson:</strong> Age: 29. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2018-19 stats: 15.4 pts, 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After a healthy season in which he played all 82 games, Jackson has a different role, playing more off the ball as a spot-up shooter. From January on, he had a very solid season. He still has some pick-and-roll effectiveness but in small spurts than previous years.
Reggie Jackson: Age: 29. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2018-19 stats: 15.4 pts, 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: After a healthy season in which he played all 82 games, Jackson has a different role, playing more off the ball as a spot-up shooter. From January on, he had a very solid season. He still has some pick-and-roll effectiveness but in small spurts than previous years. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
<strong>Luke Kennard:</strong> Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 206. 2018-19 stats: 9.7 pts, 2.9 rebs, 39% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> In his third season, Kennard is poised for a breakout and will have a solid complementary cast in the second unit. He has the green light to shoot, but he&rsquo;ll also help by facilitating and being selective in which ones he takes.
Luke Kennard: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 206. 2018-19 stats: 9.7 pts, 2.9 rebs, 39% 3FG. Outlook: In his third season, Kennard is poised for a breakout and will have a solid complementary cast in the second unit. He has the green light to shoot, but he’ll also help by facilitating and being selective in which ones he takes. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Louis King: </strong>Age: 20. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 205.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> He played just one season at Oregon and posted 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 39 percent on 3-pointers. He&rsquo;s still adding muscle and learning to play on an NBA level, but he&rsquo;ll get plenty of time to work on his game with the Grand Rapids Drive.&nbsp;
Louis King: Age: 20. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 205. Outlook: He played just one season at Oregon and posted 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 39 percent on 3-pointers. He’s still adding muscle and learning to play on an NBA level, but he’ll get plenty of time to work on his game with the Grand Rapids Drive.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
<strong>Blake Griffin:</strong> Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 250. 2018-19 stats: 24.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 5.4 assts, 36% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook: </strong>He had another All-NBA season and was dominant when he was healthy, in 75 games. Griffin could see more rest this season, but the versatile skill set still is impressive. They&rsquo;ll also dial down his usage, hoping to keep him fresher for late-game situations.
Blake Griffin: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 250. 2018-19 stats: 24.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 5.4 assts, 36% 3FG. Outlook: He had another All-NBA season and was dominant when he was healthy, in 75 games. Griffin could see more rest this season, but the versatile skill set still is impressive. They’ll also dial down his usage, hoping to keep him fresher for late-game situations. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
<strong>Thon Maker:</strong> Age: 22. Ht: 7-1. Wt: 221. 2018-19 stats: 5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 31% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> With a summer focused on getting stronger, Maker will look to carve a niche as more than just a perimeter big man. That also will help him in defending the paint, as he can get pushed around by bigger opponents inside.
Thon Maker: Age: 22. Ht: 7-1. Wt: 221. 2018-19 stats: 5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 31% 3FG. Outlook: With a summer focused on getting stronger, Maker will look to carve a niche as more than just a perimeter big man. That also will help him in defending the paint, as he can get pushed around by bigger opponents inside. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
<strong>Markieff Morris:</strong> Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 245. 2018-19 stats: 9.4 pts, 4.6 rebs, 34% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Like his twin brother, Marcus, he brings a toughness and edge that will help immediately. He&rsquo;s also a very capable 3-point shooter and post presence, who can play both power forward and center.
Markieff Morris: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 245. 2018-19 stats: 9.4 pts, 4.6 rebs, 34% 3FG. Outlook: Like his twin brother, Marcus, he brings a toughness and edge that will help immediately. He’s also a very capable 3-point shooter and post presence, who can play both power forward and center. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Derrick Rose:</strong> Age: 31. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 18 pts, 4.3 assts, 37% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Last season in Minnesota, he showed that he still has some juice left but injuries limited him at the end of the year. Rose is healthy and will be the engine of the second unit with his scoring and quickness. His leadership will be an underrated addition.
Derrick Rose: Age: 31. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 18 pts, 4.3 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: Last season in Minnesota, he showed that he still has some juice left but injuries limited him at the end of the year. Rose is healthy and will be the engine of the second unit with his scoring and quickness. His leadership will be an underrated addition. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Sekou Doumbouya: </strong>Age: 18. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 230.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> The rookie didn&rsquo;t get much time in Summer League nor in the preseason, and he&rsquo;s most likely destined for some time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive. He&rsquo;ll look to get stronger and adapt to the pace and rigor of the NBA.
Sekou Doumbouya: Age: 18. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 230. Outlook: The rookie didn’t get much time in Summer League nor in the preseason, and he’s most likely destined for some time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive. He’ll look to get stronger and adapt to the pace and rigor of the NBA. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
<strong>Tony Snell:</strong> Age: 27. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 213. 2018-19 stats: 6 pts, 2.1 rebs, 40% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook: </strong>He&rsquo;ll step into the starting lineup as an adept 3-point shooter and solid defender and bring some stability to a position that&rsquo;s been a revolving door for a couple years. He&rsquo;s been active and ready to shoot in the preseason, which bodes well.
Tony Snell: Age: 27. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 213. 2018-19 stats: 6 pts, 2.1 rebs, 40% 3FG. Outlook: He’ll step into the starting lineup as an adept 3-point shooter and solid defender and bring some stability to a position that’s been a revolving door for a couple years. He’s been active and ready to shoot in the preseason, which bodes well. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Svi Mykhailiuk:</strong> Age: 22. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 205. 2018-19 stats: 2.0 pts, 1.3 assts, 50% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After a summer to get acclimated, Mykhailiuk looks more comfortable in the offense and has improved on the defensive end. He&rsquo;s getting more playing time but will have to take another step to move into the regular rotation.
Svi Mykhailiuk: Age: 22. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 205. 2018-19 stats: 2.0 pts, 1.3 assts, 50% 3FG. Outlook: After a summer to get acclimated, Mykhailiuk looks more comfortable in the offense and has improved on the defensive end. He’s getting more playing time but will have to take another step to move into the regular rotation. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Khyri Thomas:</strong> Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 210. 2018-19 stats: 2.3 pts, 0.8 rebs, 29% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> He played sparingly in the preseason and with so many experienced guards, Thomas has fallen down the depth chart. In his second season, he&rsquo;ll have a lot to prove but will have to compete for playing time. He could spend more time in the G League to get some seasoning.
Khyri Thomas: Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 210. 2018-19 stats: 2.3 pts, 0.8 rebs, 29% 3FG. Outlook: He played sparingly in the preseason and with so many experienced guards, Thomas has fallen down the depth chart. In his second season, he’ll have a lot to prove but will have to compete for playing time. He could spend more time in the G League to get some seasoning. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
<strong>Christian Wood:</strong> Age: 24. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 214. 2018-19 stats: 8.2 pts, 4 rebs, 1.3 blks, 35% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After an excellent preseason, he earned the final spot on the roster and looks to be a valuable addition. His active presence around the rim and scoring ability was impressive and he could log plenty of minutes as Drummond&rsquo;s backup or as a perimeter power forward.
Christian Wood: Age: 24. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 214. 2018-19 stats: 8.2 pts, 4 rebs, 1.3 blks, 35% 3FG. Outlook: After an excellent preseason, he earned the final spot on the roster and looks to be a valuable addition. His active presence around the rim and scoring ability was impressive and he could log plenty of minutes as Drummond’s backup or as a perimeter power forward. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
