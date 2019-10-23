CLOSE

The Pistons open the season without their best player but Casey says they have a plan until Blake Griffin is able to return. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Indianapolis — The Pistons are getting back to familiar territory, which might not be a good thing.

They’ll start the season without Blake Griffin, who will be out until early November because of lingering issues with his knee and a sore hamstring. He’s expected to miss 8-10 games during that span and the Pistons will have to make do without their leading scorer and primary offensive facilitator.

The Pistons opened the season Wednesday at Indiana and coach Dwane Casey already has devised a plan to move forward in Griffin’s absence, based on the devastating experience of the knee injury when Griffin missed the last five games of the regular season and the first two of the playoffs last season.

“We’re being very conservative with him and his soreness. We’re used to playing without him,” Casey said after Wednesday’s shootaround at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “Everybody has to be ready and that’s one of the reasons we went out and signed Markieff (Morris) and kept Christian Wood and Thon (Maker) is available.

“We’re used to life without Blake; we’d rather have him, but we’re used to life without him.”

In Griffin’s place, Casey plans to use Morris in the starting lineup, with the idea of not shifting too many other pieces from the reserve group to try to overcompensate for Griffin’s loss in the starting group.

Luke Kennard, who started in the playoffs when Griffin was out, will remain with the second unit, alongside Derrick Rose. Maker likely will play power forward off the bench, with Christian Wood as the other big man.

Casey is wary of any one player trying to pick up the slack or trying to do too much in Griffin’s absence, so the idea is to spread around that responsibility among several players.

“Everybody has the same role. They have to be the MVP of their role and nobody is going to step outside their lane and try to take too much slack,” Casey said. “We have to do it collectively.  One guy isn’t going to step up and take Blake’s place; it has to be a collective effort.”

Griffin’s absence could impact how the Pistons get out of the gate in the first part of the season, but it doesn’t destroy their season. They have one of the easiest schedules in the NBA to start the year and the priority will be getting Griffin healthy for the remainder so that he’ll be available for a potential playoff run.

“It is a setback but we’re not panicking and the sky isn’t falling,” Casey said. “Of course, you’d much rather have Blake, but the season goes on. You have to go on and be prepared.

“We’re more prepared than we were to be ready for this. It’s a setback but I don’t want to call it the end of the world.”

At least in the short term, Morris looks to be the biggest beneficiary, getting a bump in minutes and some time with the starters. Although Morris averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds last season — his lowest marks since 2012-13 — the numbers are something of a mirage.

Morris battled injuries and played in just 58 games with 16 starts. In his three most productive seasons with the Washington Wizards, he started 170 of 176 games and scored in double figures.

He sees the uphill climb of starting the season without Griffin but knows there’s not much they can do about it, besides just playing through it.

“I don’t think it adds any pressure. We just need guys to step up in a bigger role,” Morris said. “We’re not sure when Blake is going to be back, but we can hold down the fort. We all need to collectively raise our games.”

Casey noted that this situation is why they were so eager to get Morris in free agency, understanding that Griffin was going to miss some games and they’d need a reliable backup.

It’s time.

“It’s whatever the team needs, really, and I’ll be able to step in,” Morris said. “I knew coming into this year that there would be a lot of times I would start with (load management) with Blake and just keeping him fresh throughout the season.”

Hawks at Pistons

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Thursday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Outlook: The Pistons’ home opener is the second game of a back-to-back and will feature an up-and-coming Hawks team that could contend for the postseason in the East. The Pistons will be without Blake Griffin, who has knee issues and hamstring soreness.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

Meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons, with analysis from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to meet the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons, with analysis from Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Jordan Bone:</strong> Age: 22. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 180&nbsp;<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After spending three years at Tennessee, including an All-SEC selection last season, with 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 36 percent on 3-pointers, he was a second-round pick and could be a good developmental prospect as a point guard. He has freakish athleticism but will have to develop an outside shot as well.
Jordan Bone: Age: 22. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 180  Outlook: After spending three years at Tennessee, including an All-SEC selection last season, with 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 36 percent on 3-pointers, he was a second-round pick and could be a good developmental prospect as a point guard. He has freakish athleticism but will have to develop an outside shot as well. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
<strong>Bruce Brown:</strong> Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 202. 2018-19 stats: 4.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 26% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Brown became a fixture in the starting lineup as a rookie but will need to pick up his 3-point shooting and finish better at the rim. He&rsquo;s worked to become a better ballhandler and facilitator, which could earn him more playing time.
Bruce Brown: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 202. 2018-19 stats: 4.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 26% 3FG. Outlook: Brown became a fixture in the starting lineup as a rookie but will need to pick up his 3-point shooting and finish better at the rim. He’s worked to become a better ballhandler and facilitator, which could earn him more playing time. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Andre Drummond:</strong> Age: 26. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2018-19 stats: 17.3 pts, 15.6 rebs, 1.7 blks.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Drummond had another dominant season on the boards and showed some improvement on both ends of the court, including as a rim protector. He could see more action as a perimeter passer, which will increase his assists.
Andre Drummond: Age: 26. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2018-19 stats: 17.3 pts, 15.6 rebs, 1.7 blks. Outlook: Drummond had another dominant season on the boards and showed some improvement on both ends of the court, including as a rim protector. He could see more action as a perimeter passer, which will increase his assists. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Tim Frazier:</strong> Age: 28. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 170. 2018-19 stats: 5.3 pts, 2.8 rebs. 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> In previous years, he has been a serviceable starter and valuable backup but he&rsquo;ll likely play limited minutes as the third point guard. He&rsquo;s the best option the Pistons have had in a while and he&rsquo;s insurance in case of a Jackson or Rose injury.
Tim Frazier: Age: 28. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 170. 2018-19 stats: 5.3 pts, 2.8 rebs. 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: In previous years, he has been a serviceable starter and valuable backup but he’ll likely play limited minutes as the third point guard. He’s the best option the Pistons have had in a while and he’s insurance in case of a Jackson or Rose injury. Bob Leverone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
<strong>Langston Galloway:</strong> Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 8.4 pts, 2.1 rebs, 36% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> His streaky shooting is well noted, but he still has a valuable role on the team with his ability to hit from the outside. He played significant minutes in the preseason, which suggests he&rsquo;s still in the rotation, but has competition with Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas.
Langston Galloway: Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 8.4 pts, 2.1 rebs, 36% 3FG. Outlook: His streaky shooting is well noted, but he still has a valuable role on the team with his ability to hit from the outside. He played significant minutes in the preseason, which suggests he’s still in the rotation, but has competition with Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Reggie Jackson:</strong> Age: 29. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2018-19 stats: 15.4 pts, 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After a healthy season in which he played all 82 games, Jackson has a different role, playing more off the ball as a spot-up shooter. From January on, he had a very solid season. He still has some pick-and-roll effectiveness but in small spurts than previous years.
Reggie Jackson: Age: 29. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2018-19 stats: 15.4 pts, 4.2 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: After a healthy season in which he played all 82 games, Jackson has a different role, playing more off the ball as a spot-up shooter. From January on, he had a very solid season. He still has some pick-and-roll effectiveness but in small spurts than previous years. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Luke Kennard:</strong> Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 206. 2018-19 stats: 9.7 pts, 2.9 rebs, 39% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> In his third season, Kennard is poised for a breakout and will have a solid complementary cast in the second unit. He has the green light to shoot, but he&rsquo;ll also help by facilitating and being selective in which ones he takes.
Luke Kennard: Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 206. 2018-19 stats: 9.7 pts, 2.9 rebs, 39% 3FG. Outlook: In his third season, Kennard is poised for a breakout and will have a solid complementary cast in the second unit. He has the green light to shoot, but he’ll also help by facilitating and being selective in which ones he takes. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Louis King: </strong>Age: 20. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 205.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> He played just one season at Oregon and posted 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 39 percent on 3-pointers. He&rsquo;s still adding muscle and learning to play on an NBA level, but he&rsquo;ll get plenty of time to work on his game with the Grand Rapids Drive.&nbsp;
Louis King: Age: 20. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 205. Outlook: He played just one season at Oregon and posted 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 39 percent on 3-pointers. He’s still adding muscle and learning to play on an NBA level, but he’ll get plenty of time to work on his game with the Grand Rapids Drive.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
<strong>Blake Griffin:</strong> Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 250. 2018-19 stats: 24.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 5.4 assts, 36% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook: </strong>He had another All-NBA season and was dominant when he was healthy, in 75 games. Griffin could see more rest this season, but the versatile skill set still is impressive. They&rsquo;ll also dial down his usage, hoping to keep him fresher for late-game situations.
Blake Griffin: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 250. 2018-19 stats: 24.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 5.4 assts, 36% 3FG. Outlook: He had another All-NBA season and was dominant when he was healthy, in 75 games. Griffin could see more rest this season, but the versatile skill set still is impressive. They’ll also dial down his usage, hoping to keep him fresher for late-game situations. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Thon Maker:</strong> Age: 22. Ht: 7-1. Wt: 221. 2018-19 stats: 5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 31% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> With a summer focused on getting stronger, Maker will look to carve a niche as more than just a perimeter big man. That also will help him in defending the paint, as he can get pushed around by bigger opponents inside.
Thon Maker: Age: 22. Ht: 7-1. Wt: 221. 2018-19 stats: 5.5 pts, 3.7 rebs, 31% 3FG. Outlook: With a summer focused on getting stronger, Maker will look to carve a niche as more than just a perimeter big man. That also will help him in defending the paint, as he can get pushed around by bigger opponents inside. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Markieff Morris:</strong> Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 245. 2018-19 stats: 9.4 pts, 4.6 rebs, 34% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Like his twin brother, Marcus, he brings a toughness and edge that will help immediately. He&rsquo;s also a very capable 3-point shooter and post presence, who can play both power forward and center.
Markieff Morris: Age: 30. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 245. 2018-19 stats: 9.4 pts, 4.6 rebs, 34% 3FG. Outlook: Like his twin brother, Marcus, he brings a toughness and edge that will help immediately. He’s also a very capable 3-point shooter and post presence, who can play both power forward and center. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Derrick Rose:</strong> Age: 31. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 18 pts, 4.3 assts, 37% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> Last season in Minnesota, he showed that he still has some juice left but injuries limited him at the end of the year. Rose is healthy and will be the engine of the second unit with his scoring and quickness. His leadership will be an underrated addition.
Derrick Rose: Age: 31. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 200. 2018-19 stats: 18 pts, 4.3 assts, 37% 3FG. Outlook: Last season in Minnesota, he showed that he still has some juice left but injuries limited him at the end of the year. Rose is healthy and will be the engine of the second unit with his scoring and quickness. His leadership will be an underrated addition. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Sekou Doumbouya: </strong>Age: 18. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 230.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> The rookie didn&rsquo;t get much time in Summer League nor in the preseason, and he&rsquo;s most likely destined for some time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive. He&rsquo;ll look to get stronger and adapt to the pace and rigor of the NBA.
Sekou Doumbouya: Age: 18. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 230. Outlook: The rookie didn’t get much time in Summer League nor in the preseason, and he’s most likely destined for some time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive. He’ll look to get stronger and adapt to the pace and rigor of the NBA. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
<strong>Tony Snell:</strong> Age: 27. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 213. 2018-19 stats: 6 pts, 2.1 rebs, 40% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook: </strong>He&rsquo;ll step into the starting lineup as an adept 3-point shooter and solid defender and bring some stability to a position that&rsquo;s been a revolving door for a couple years. He&rsquo;s been active and ready to shoot in the preseason, which bodes well.
Tony Snell: Age: 27. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 213. 2018-19 stats: 6 pts, 2.1 rebs, 40% 3FG. Outlook: He’ll step into the starting lineup as an adept 3-point shooter and solid defender and bring some stability to a position that’s been a revolving door for a couple years. He’s been active and ready to shoot in the preseason, which bodes well. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Svi Mykhailiuk:</strong> Age: 22. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 205. 2018-19 stats: 2.0 pts, 1.3 assts, 50% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After a summer to get acclimated, Mykhailiuk looks more comfortable in the offense and has improved on the defensive end. He&rsquo;s getting more playing time but will have to take another step to move into the regular rotation.
Svi Mykhailiuk: Age: 22. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 205. 2018-19 stats: 2.0 pts, 1.3 assts, 50% 3FG. Outlook: After a summer to get acclimated, Mykhailiuk looks more comfortable in the offense and has improved on the defensive end. He’s getting more playing time but will have to take another step to move into the regular rotation. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Khyri Thomas:</strong> Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 210. 2018-19 stats: 2.3 pts, 0.8 rebs, 29% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> He played sparingly in the preseason and with so many experienced guards, Thomas has fallen down the depth chart. In his second season, he&rsquo;ll have a lot to prove but will have to compete for playing time. He could spend more time in the G League to get some seasoning.
Khyri Thomas: Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 210. 2018-19 stats: 2.3 pts, 0.8 rebs, 29% 3FG. Outlook: He played sparingly in the preseason and with so many experienced guards, Thomas has fallen down the depth chart. In his second season, he’ll have a lot to prove but will have to compete for playing time. He could spend more time in the G League to get some seasoning. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
<strong>Christian Wood:</strong> Age: 24. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 214. 2018-19 stats: 8.2 pts, 4 rebs, 1.3 blks, 35% 3FG.<br /> <strong>Outlook:</strong> After an excellent preseason, he earned the final spot on the roster and looks to be a valuable addition. His active presence around the rim and scoring ability was impressive and he could log plenty of minutes as Drummond&rsquo;s backup or as a perimeter power forward.
Christian Wood: Age: 24. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 214. 2018-19 stats: 8.2 pts, 4 rebs, 1.3 blks, 35% 3FG. Outlook: After an excellent preseason, he earned the final spot on the roster and looks to be a valuable addition. His active presence around the rim and scoring ability was impressive and he could log plenty of minutes as Drummond’s backup or as a perimeter power forward. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE