Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, hosts the "Rod & Real" podcast, with a look at the 2019-20 season for the Pistons and the NBA, a chat with Pistons senior advisor Ed Stefanski, along with other topics on the new weekly series.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 2:

► 0:00 Introduction

► 2:38 Blake Griffin injury

► 9:52 Pistons roster breakdown

► 15:11 Chat with Pistons senior advisor Ed Stefanski

► 22:03 NBA Western Conference preview

► 30:57 NBA Eastern Conference preview

► 37:10 Pistons overview for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS)

► 42:49 Road stories: The best #Startwriting ever / SVG

► 48:11 Wrap-up