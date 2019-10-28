Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, hosts the "Rod & Real" podcast, with a look at the 2019-20 season for the Pistons and the NBA, a chat with Pistons senior advisor Ed Stefanski, along with other topics on the new weekly series.
Here's a breakdown of Episode 2:
► 0:00 Introduction
► 2:38 Blake Griffin injury
► 9:52 Pistons roster breakdown
► 15:11 Chat with Pistons senior advisor Ed Stefanski
► 22:03 NBA Western Conference preview
► 30:57 NBA Eastern Conference preview
► 37:10 Pistons overview for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS)
► 42:49 Road stories: The best #Startwriting ever / SVG
