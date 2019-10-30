Dwane Casey (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Toronto — Dwane Casey watched with Pistons team owner Tom Gores as Casey’s former team, the Toronto Raptors, won the championship last season.

Casey had a sense of pride, knowing that he helped build the franchise from a 23-win struggling crew into a group on the precipice, only stopped by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference playoffs each season.

Last season, Casey and the Pistons won in their first trip back to Toronto, but after a NBA title, the questions continue about the relationship between Casey and his former team, now that they’re the champions.

Casey said time is making things easier to transition to not thinking about his time in Toronto.

“It’s less weird; you get used to it and (changing teams) is part of the NBA,” Casey said Wednesday before the Pistons played the Raptors at ScotiaBank Arena. “I’m so proud of the team from last year and how they came out and won the championship. Seeing the banner up there was beautiful for the team, the org and for the country.

“It irks me when I read the narrative that Dwane is salty. I can’t say anything right. If I say we got better every year, (it's) 'He’s salty.' (If I say) we developed those guys, (it's) 'he’s salty. Dwane Casey is not salty at all. I’m happy for everybody here and for the organization.”

Casey said he and Raptors team president Masai Ujiri talked in the summer and there is no animosity between the two, after Ujiri fired Casey, following his winning coach of the year in 2017-18.

“There’s no animosity in my heart whatsoever; I can live and I can sleep at night,” Casey said. “There’s no saltiness, no pepper, no hot sauce, anything whatsoever.”

