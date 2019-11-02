Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) passes the ball against Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the first half. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — Back and forth. Forth and back. Swing high. Swing low.

The Pistons and Brooklyn Nets traded runs and baskets well into a fourth quarter, with each team taking a double-digit lead in the second half.

With a furious rally in the middle of the third quarter, the Pistons surged ahead — and kept their foot on the pedal in the fourth quarter, escaping with a 113-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Andre Drummond filled the stat sheet, with 25 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 113, Nets 109

Bruce Brown — who started at point guard after injuries sidelined Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier — had career highs of 22 points and seven assists and Luke Kennard added 22 points for the Pistons (3-4), who ended their two-game skid.

Kyrie Irving posted a triple-double for the Nets (2-4) with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, including 14 of those points in the fourth quarter. His drive with 17.6 seconds left pulled the Nets within 108-107 but Kennard answered with a pair of free throws.

Spencer Dinwiddie (16 points and six assists) split a pair of free throws and Drummond made one of two to keep it a three-point margin. Taurean Prince (20 points) made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second to try to get the offensive rebound.

Drummond grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 3.6 seconds left, for the final margin.

In the third quarter, the Nets had their largest lead, 66-52, at the 7:10 mark, after DeAndre Jordan (10 points and 10 rebounds) scored on a lay-in. The Pistons responded with a 26-4 run to end the quarter with a 78-70 lead.

Kennard had 10 points in the stretch and Brown added six and the Pistons turned things around quickly, getting to their biggest lead, 91-78, at the 8:40 mark, before Irving started his barrage.

Brown and Kennard were catalysts in the first quarter, combining for nine of the Pistons’ first 19 points, en route to a 19-7 advantage in the first six minutes.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard