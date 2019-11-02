Pistons' Reggie Jackson will be sidelined the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back. (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Detroit — The injury news keeps piling up for the Pistons, who have as many injured starters as they have victories this season.

Point guard Reggie Jackson, who played sparingly in the first two games before missing the last four, is set to miss at least the next four weeks after tests revealed a stress reaction in his lower back.

The Pistons announced the update on Saturday afternoon after further testing by the medical team. For the following few weeks, he’ll begin treatment and rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in December.

Jackson played all 82 games last season after overcoming knee and thumb issues in his previous tenure with the Pistons. He is averaging 5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4 assists in about 18 minutes in his two games this season.

It’s unclear how the Pistons will proceed following the announcement of the injury. They have been committed to keeping Derrick Rose as the scoring guard off the bench but the third option, Tim Frazier — who started the last four games — suffered a shoulder strain on Friday and his status is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard