Detroit — Sharing is caring. And sharing was a big part of the Pistons’ effort, spreading the assists around throughout the game.

The Pistons finished with a season-high 37 assists — on 44 field goals — and played one of their best wire-to-wire games of the season, dispatching the New York Knicks, 122-102, on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

It was their third straight home win, after dropping the first two of the season. The Pistons (4-5) will look to get their first win streak of the season; they’ll have a chance Friday against the Indiana Pacers — whom they’ve beaten twice already in the first three weeks.

Andre Drummond flirted with a triple-double, with 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, as did Luke Kennard (12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists). Tony Snell (24 points) and Markieff Morris (22 points) each notched a season high and the starting unit rolled, with 94 points, also a season high.

The Knicks (1-7) tied it at 59 late in the second quarter on a drive by Julius Randle (20 points) but the Pistons finished the half with two drives by Drummond and a free throw by Kennard, for a 64-59 lead at halftime.

The Pistons shot 57 percent from the field in the first half and 46 percent on 3-pointers.

“Our bugaboo has been having good starts in the third quarter,” Casey said. “The third quarter is where we let down a little bit and that’s where we have to buckle down and show what we have.”

That wasn’t an issue for the Pistons, as they had answers for the Knicks’ rallies. The Knicks stayed close early in the third quarter but a decisive 20-6 run during the middle six minutes helped put the game away. Morris hit a 3-pointer and added a 4-point play during the run and Drummond added six points.

Snell, who finished 9-of-9 from the field and made all six of his 3-pointers, finished the spurt with a 3-pointer and Drummond punctuated it with a dunk, for an 89-75 advantage at the 4:48 mark.

“The ball was moving, it wasn’t sticking and we found the open man,” Casey said. “That’s how you get 37 assists and shots seem to fall in.”

The Knicks had another rally, cutting the lead to 96-85 at the end of the quarter, behind a reverse lay-in from Marcus Morris (18 points and four rebounds) and finishing with a pair of free throws from Kevin Knox (14 points).

The Pistons put it away with another 4-point play, by Langston Galloway (14 points), who followed with a free throw after Marcus Morris got a technical foul. That opened a 14-2 run that pushed the lead to 120-95 with 3:43 left in the game.

The only remaining question was whether Drummond or Kennard could get to a triple-double, but the assists proved elusive and the reserves entered for the final couple of minutes.

Here are some observations from the matchup:

- The Pistons’ sharing of the ball was evident early on and just continued throughout the game. Unlike much of the early season, the passing was crisp and there were plenty of good looks to be had before they ultimately chose a shot they liked. Five players had at least five assists, including four of the starters. Only Khyri Thomas and Jordan Bone, who played in the last four minutes, didn’t register an assist.

- Snell was hot early and just kept making shots. While the Pistons had struggled with 3-point shooting in most of their losses, they hit 50 percent (15-of-30) on Wednesday and because of the good passing, had their choice of shots. Six players hit at least one 3-pointer and three had multiple makes. When Snell can hit at that clip, he changes the dynamic of the starting group.

- Drummond snapped his streak of four games with at least 20 rebounds, grabbing only 12. His passing ability was on display and at the point of the offense, he’s showing that he can handle the extra touches and be an effective facilitator. He had four turnovers, which continues to be a concern, but coach Dwane Casey can accept those if Drummond is engaged offensively.

