After missing the first nine games of the season because of knee and hamstring issues, Pistons forward Blake Griffin has been cleared to resume all basketball activities. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The wait is over for Blake Griffin.

After missing the first nine games of the season because of knee and hamstring issues, the Detroit Pistons star has been cleared to resume all basketball activities.

The team announced that Griffin “has begun a return to game action progression” and that his status is day-to-day.

The Pistons have started 4-5 this season without Griffin and it’s unclear when he could be ready to play in games, but it could be in the coming days, as the Pistons travel to play the Indiana Pacers on Friday and a back-to-back Monday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tuesday at the Miami Heat.

Griffin, 30, was selected third-team All-NBA last season and toward the end of the season, he had knee issues that required minor surgery in the offseason. After playing in two preseason games, Griffin was shelved for the early part of the season because of posterior knee soreness and a sore hamstring.

In Griffin’s absence, Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose have shouldered most of the scoring load. Rose played in six games but has missed the last three because of a hamstring strain. The team also announced that he is continuing a treatment and rehab regimen and his status is day-to-day.

While Griffin has been out, Markieff Morris has been starting, posting 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds and shooting 37 percent on 3-pointers.

