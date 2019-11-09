Buy Photo Blake Griffin hasn’t played in any of the Pistons’ games this season and they are off to a 4-6 start without him, having not won two straight games in the opening weeks. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Detroit — It looks like the wait is over.

Blake Griffin is ready to return to the Pistons lineup on Monday at Little Caesars Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“After missing 10 games to start the season, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plans to make his season-debut against Minnesota on Monday, league sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Griffin posted 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season and was a third-team All-NBA selection, leading the Pistons to the playoffs. He had minor offseason knee surgery and progressed in his rehab schedule over the summer but had a setback that limited him to two games in the preseason and kept him out of the start of the regular season.

He missed seven games in the regular season last year and the first two games of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

