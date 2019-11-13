Khyri Thomas (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Miami -- The injuries keep coming for the Detroit Pistons.

With two starters and their best reserve limited by injuries this season, they got added a minor one to the list.

Second-year guard Khyri Thomas had surgery on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, the Pistons announced Wednesday.

Thomas is starting rehabilitation and will be re-examined in six weeks.

He has played in just two games this season and 26 last season, as he has attempted to crack the rotation.

Thomas was the 38th pick in the 2018 draft, from Creighton.