Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, right, celebrates with Cody Martin after Monk hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. (Photo: Nell Redmond, Associated Press)

Charlotte, N.C. — At several points Friday, the Pistons looked to be in complete control.

They built double-digit leads in the first and second quarters and had a comfortable 14-point lead at halftime and were cruising.

In the third quarter, it went from cruise control to no brakes and a downhill plunge, as the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of turnovers and poor defense and took the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons (4-9) took the lead in the final minute on Langston Galloway’s seventh 3-pointer and looked to avoid a disastrous collapse.

Not so much.

BOX SCORE: Hornets 109, Pistons 106

Malik Monk hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the Hornets took a 109-106 victory over the Pistons on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

The loss extends the losing streak to four games for the Pistons (4-9) and ends the southern trip with a thud. They can seethe over a lost opportunity for a few days, as they don’t play again until Wednesday at Chicago.

Galloway had a career night, with career highs in 3-pointers made (seven) and 32 points.

Most of that will get lost in the loss, after the Pistons gave up a second-chance 3-pointer to Marvin Williams with 22.5 seconds left and had a turnover on their final possession, as Derrick Rose was double-teamed on a drive and threw an errant pass.

The Hornets (5-7) got the ball back with one second left and coach James Borrego drew up a sideline play for Monk (19 points), who jumped over two defenders and made the final shot, sending the Hornets crowd into a frenzy.

The Pistons had a 65-51 lead at halftime but a 32-18 Hornets run in the third quarter erased the margin. Devonte Graham (18 points and 10 assists) and Cody Zeller hit 3-pointers in the final 33 seconds to pull into an 83-83 tie.

The Hornets took their biggest lead, 96-88, after Monk and Graham combined for a 9-0 run. The Pistons responded with baskets by Blake Griffin (19 points and six assists) and Andre Drummond (16 points and 20 rebounds). Galloway hit another 3-pointer to pull within 98-95 but Williams answered with a 3-pointer.

In the final minutes, Galloway and Rose hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Galloway added his go-ahead 3-pointer but those were the last points the Pistons scored.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard