Hornets 109, Pistons 106
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, looks to pass the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game. Nell Redmond, AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the first half. Nell Redmond, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, looks to pass the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Nell Redmond, AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, left, passes the ball around Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game. Nell Redmond, AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, right, drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris during the first half of an NBA basketball game. Nell Redmond, AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, left, passes the ball around Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte. Nell Redmond, AP
    Charlotte, N.C. — At several points Friday, the Pistons looked to be in complete control.

    They built double-digit leads in the first and second quarters and had a comfortable 14-point lead at halftime and were cruising.

    In the third quarter, it went from cruise control to no brakes and a downhill plunge, as the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of turnovers and poor defense and took the lead in the fourth quarter.

    The Pistons (4-9) took the lead in the final minute on Langston Galloway’s seventh 3-pointer and looked to avoid a disastrous collapse.

    Not so much.

    BOX SCORE: Hornets 109, Pistons 106

    Malik Monk hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the Hornets took a 109-106 victory over the Pistons on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

    The loss extends the losing streak to four games for the Pistons (4-9) and ends the southern trip with a thud. They can seethe over a lost opportunity for a few days, as they don’t play again until Wednesday at Chicago.

    Galloway had a career night, with career highs in 3-pointers made (seven) and 32 points.

    Most of that will get lost in the loss, after the Pistons gave up a second-chance 3-pointer to Marvin Williams with 22.5 seconds left and had a turnover on their final possession, as Derrick Rose was double-teamed on a drive and threw an errant pass.

    The Hornets (5-7) got the ball back with one second left and coach James Borrego drew up a sideline play for Monk (19 points), who jumped over two defenders and made the final shot, sending the Hornets crowd into a frenzy.

    The Pistons had a 65-51 lead at halftime but a 32-18 Hornets run in the third quarter erased the margin. Devonte Graham (18 points and 10 assists) and Cody Zeller hit 3-pointers in the final 33 seconds to pull into an 83-83 tie.

    The Hornets took their biggest lead, 96-88, after Monk and Graham combined for a 9-0 run. The Pistons responded with baskets by Blake Griffin (19 points and six assists) and Andre Drummond (16 points and 20 rebounds). Galloway hit another 3-pointer to pull within 98-95 but Williams answered with a 3-pointer.

    In the final minutes, Galloway and Rose hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Galloway added his go-ahead 3-pointer but those were the last points the Pistons scored.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

