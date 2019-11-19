Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, hosts the "Rod & Real" podcast, with a look at his early impressions of the 2019-20 season for the Pistons and the NBA, a chat with Pistons center Andre Drummond, along with other topics on the new weekly series.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 3:

► 0:00 -- Introduction and rundown

► 2:16 -- Early-season report card

► 17:46 -- How to enjoy this season's Pistons squad

► 28:06 -- What's Andre Drummond's fit and future?

► 30:08 -- Chat with Pistons center Andre Drummond

► 38:28 -- Top 5 NBA cities

► 47:15 -- Top 5 Favorite Albums

► 53:40 -- Pistons overview for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS)

► 56:42 -- Wrap up