Chicago — After a grueling, condensed schedule in the first couple of weeks of the season, the Pistons were due a break. After playing on Friday, they had four days off, including three practices.

The results didn’t show on Wednesday.

The Pistons produced another dud performance, falling to the Chicago Bulls for the second time this season, 109-89, at United Center. It’s the fifth straight loss for the Pistons (4-10), who erased a 13-point deficit in the first quarter but struggled to make anything in the third quarter.

Derrick Rose had 18 points, Blake Griffin 16 points and eight rebounds and Luke Kennard 14 points.

Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and six rebounds, Thomas Satoransky 15 points and seven assists and Shaquille Harrison 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls (5-10), who ended their three-game skid.

The Pistons fell behind, 19-6, in the first six minutes, as Markkanen scored seven of the Bulls’ first 10 points. Shaquille Harrison (11 points and 10 rebounds) hit a 3-pointer and Carter added a putback for the 13-point margin.

The Pistons responded with a 28-11 run over the next seven minutes, fueled by Galloway, who had three 3-pointers and a reverse lay-in during the spurt. His first 3-pointer tied it and the second gave the Pistons their largest lead, 28-24, at the 1:38 mark.

Galloway started the fourth quarter with a 4-point play and the Bulls answered with an 8-0 run, with a 3-pointer and free throw from Ryan Arcidiacono. The Pistons didn’t regain the lead the rest of the way.

Rose converted a three-point play and Christian Wood (12 points and 10 rebounds) added a dunk off a feed from Bruce Brown to tie it at 51, but Markkanen hit a 3-pointer and officials ruled a flagrant foul. Markkanen hit the free throw and on the ensuing possession, Markkanen hit a lay-in, making it a six-point trip and pushing the margin to six.

The Pistons, who were one of the best-shooting teams in the league so far this season, went cold from the field. After shooting 44 percent from the field in the first half, they went just 3-of-21 in the third quarter and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls built the lead to 22 with a 15-6 spurt ot start the fourth quarter and the Pistons couldn’t make up the difference.

