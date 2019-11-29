Detroit — For 40 minutes, the game had much the same look and feel as the first two meetings this season. The Pistons and Charlotte Hornets have played down to the last second, with a final possession deciding the outcome both times.

That included Wednesday’s thriller, with the Hornets prevailing after the Pistons couldn’t get a shot attempt off on the final possession.

Friday’s matchup looked like it would be different at the end.

It wasn’t.

Pistons forward Christian Wood looks to pass as Hornets guard Terry Rozier defends during the first half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Pistons looked to have things under control, taking an eight-point lead with 5:25 remaining, but the Hornets rallied to make it close at the end. Rookie P.J. Washington hit a pair of free throws and helped the Hornets hold on for an 110-107 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

It’s the ninth straight win in the head-to-head series for the Hornets (8-12) and the third over the Pistons in the past two weeks.

Derrick Rose had 23 points, Luke Kennard 21, Blake Griffin 17 points and Andre Drummond 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons (6-13), who haven’t won consecutive games this season.

The game was tied at 95 before Langston Galloway made a 4-point play at the 6:45 mark. Kennard followed with back-to-back jumpers and the Pistons had their largest lead, 103-95, and looked to be in control.

Rookie P.J. Washington (26 points) answered with a 3-pointer and Terry Rozier (23 points) followed with a reverse off a steal. Bismack Biyombo’s basket trimmed the lead to one and the Pistons fans were panicking, sensing another close finish.

Rose hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 remaining but the Hornets had another rally. Washington and Devonte Graham made back-to-back 3-pointers, regaining the lead, 108-106.

Griffin was fouled but split the two free throws, with 1:29 left. Washington finished the scoring, with two free throws with 47.7 seconds remaining.

The Pistons had two final attempts — a contested 3-pointer by Luke Kennard and a heave from near halfcourt by Galloway, that rimmed out.

