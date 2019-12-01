Detroit — This was a far cry from the rugged Pistons-Spurs tussles, say circa 2005 when the two slugged it out in the NBA Finals.

Both teams came in with 13 losses, the Spurs with one more win (seven). Both teams, unlike their 2005 predecessors, struggle mightily on the defensive end. Both teams, unlike the efficient, versatile and explosive 2005 teams, are erratic and careless on the offensive end.

But you know what, this current group of Pistons could not care less about what it used to look like. At the quarter pole of the season, they’re just trying to find some traction before this season slips completely out of their grasp.

And their wire-to-wire 132-98 win over the Spurs on Sunday was a step in the right direction.

Backup center Christian Wood sparked the rout, scoring a career-high 28 points, including 10 at the end of the third quarter as the Pistons built a 25-point lead. Wood also pulled down 10 rebounds and was a plus-32 in 22 minutes.

Fellow reserves Svi Mykhailiuk (13), Markieff Morris (10) and Derrick Rose (10) helped the Pistons to a 75-48 edge in bench scoring.

The Spurs, playing without starting center LaMarcus Aldridge, were led by DeMar DeRozan's 20 points.

At some point, you hoped things would settle down and this mess might evolve into something closer to an NBA-caliber game. Except for the Pistons' third-quarter barrage, it didn't really happen.

Certainly not in the first half. Despite nine turnovers, including five in their final nine possessions of the second quarter, the Pistons never trailed and took a 59-51 lead into the second half. But that lead was 15 until the brutal finishing stretch.

Luke Kennard’s 13 points led the Pistons (he finished with 20), but it was the work of Wood and Rose off the bench that extended the lead. Wood had nine points and five rebounds while Rose, pushing the pace of the game significantly, produced five points and five assists with three turnovers.

