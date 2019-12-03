Cleveland — For a change, the 3s led to two for the Pistons.

One after another, they connected from beyond the 3-point line, hitting at a clip above 50% for most of the game, in another convincing display.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard (5). (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

After making at least 15 3-pointers in the previous two games, they went up a notch, with a season-high 18 makes from beyond the arc, in a convincing 127-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

That led to the twos: their second straight win — the first time they’ve won back-to-back games this season — and their second victory on the road this season.

It’s just small steps in trying to turn around a disappointing start to the season, but after improving to 8-13, the Pistons are starting to see some daylight.

Blake Griffin had six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and four rebounds, Andre Drummond added 17 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and four blocked shots and Svi Mykhailiuk a career-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Pistons took control in the second quarter, with an 11-2 run midway through the period. Langston Galloway, who had four 3-pointers, scored and after a basket by the Cavs’ Jordan Clarkson (10 points), Galloway added a lay-in, Christian Wood had a basket and Derrick Rose (15 points, nine assists) and Drummond finished the spurt.

The Cavaliers (5-15) ended the run with a jumper by Collin Sexton (21 points) and finished the period with a pair of free throws from Tristan Thompson (10 points and 14 rebounds) to trim the lead to 62-46 at halftime.

The lead ballooned in the third quarter, after Kennard, who started 0-of-5 from the field, hit his first 3-pointer at the 8:49 mark and Griffin added his final 3-pointer of the game, followed by a three-point play from Drummond, pushing the lead to 80-52, at the 7:08 mark.

