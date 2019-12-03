Pistons 127, Cavaliers 94
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Cleveland. The Pistons won the game, 127-94.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Cleveland. The Pistons won the game, 127-94. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Tony Snell (17) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Tony Snell (17) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Tony Snell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson battle for the ball in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Tony Snell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson battle for the ball in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, and Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, and Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond battle for a loose ball in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard (5) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard (5) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' John Henson (31) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' John Henson (31) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass against Cleveland Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie (28) and John Henson (31) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass against Cleveland Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie (28) and John Henson (31) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) passes over Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) passes over Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
    Cleveland — For a change, the 3s led to two for the Pistons.

    One after another, they connected from beyond the 3-point line, hitting at a clip above 50% for most of the game, in another convincing display.

    After making at least 15 3-pointers in the previous two games, they went up a notch, with a season-high 18 makes from beyond the arc, in a convincing 127-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

    That led to the twos: their second straight win — the first time they’ve won back-to-back games this season — and their second victory on the road this season.

    It’s just small steps in trying to turn around a disappointing start to the season, but after improving to 8-13, the Pistons are starting to see some daylight.

    BOX SCORE: Pistons 127, Cavaliers 94

    Blake Griffin had six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and four rebounds, Andre Drummond added 17 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and four blocked shots and Svi Mykhailiuk a career-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

    The Pistons took control in the second quarter, with an 11-2 run midway through the period. Langston Galloway, who had four 3-pointers, scored and after a basket by the Cavs’ Jordan Clarkson (10 points), Galloway added a lay-in, Christian Wood had a basket and Derrick Rose (15 points, nine assists) and Drummond finished the spurt.

    The Cavaliers (5-15) ended the run with a jumper by Collin Sexton (21 points) and finished the period with a pair of free throws from Tristan Thompson (10 points and 14 rebounds) to trim the lead to 62-46 at halftime.

    The lead ballooned in the third quarter, after Kennard, who started 0-of-5 from the field, hit his first 3-pointer at the 8:49 mark and Griffin added his final 3-pointer of the game, followed by a three-point play from Drummond, pushing the lead to 80-52, at the 7:08 mark.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

