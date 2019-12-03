CLOSE The Pistons look to get their first winning streak when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Cleveland — The Pistons have made it most of the season without point guard Reggie Jackson in the lineup.

They’ll have to go a bit longer before he potentially could return.

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson has played in just two games this season. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The team announced Tuesday that Jackson, who has missed the last 18 games because of a stress reaction in his lower back, was examined on Monday by the team’s medical staff. The evaluation showed that Jackson is making “positive progress towards his recovery” and he will continue rehabilitation.

Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Point guard had been a position of good depth for the Pistons in the preseason, with the additions of free agents Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier in the summer. Injuries, though, have decimated that depth, with Rose missing five games and Frazier missing a few after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Those have pushed Bruce Brown into a starting role, as coach Dwane Casey tries to keep the rest of the rotation intact. Getting Jackson back will restore the original groupings and possibly bring consistency to the lineup.

Jackson played in just two games, averaging 5 points and 4 assists.

