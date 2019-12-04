CLOSE The Pistons ended their two-game steak with a 127-103v oss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Detroit — News flash: The Bucks are still good.

It’s nothing new. The Pistons have seen firsthand the Milwaukee Bucks’ ascent in the Eastern Conference, including the playoff sweep last season.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin pulls on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's jersey during the first half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

The opening to this season is much the same, with the Bucks streaking out to an 18-3 mark, the best record in the NBA.

Make that 19-3.

The Bucks seemed to be fueled by an exchange of words in the third quarter and used that energy to fuel a spurt and pull away for a 127-103 victory over the Pistons, their 13th straight win, Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Pistons had both Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, the first time this season they’ve both played in that scenario.

Andre Drummond had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, Langston Galloway 20 points and Blake Griffin 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

The Pistons (8-14) showed more fight than in the lopsided, double-digit losses in the playoffs and the 14-point defeat on Nov. 23 in Milwaukee. They had had a two-point lead after the first quarter but that vaporized into an 11-point deficit at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Griffin had an exchange with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton stepped in. Griffin, Middleton and Bruce Brown each got a technical foul. At the time the Pistons trailed by eight, but after Middleton (17 points, eight rebounds and five assists) made the ensuing free throw, Antetokounmpo added a basket and Eric Bledsoe (13 points, six rebounds and six assists) scored on a drive, pushing the lead to 13.

“That’s just the level of physicality we had to play with and just how hard you have to play,” Griffin said. “They’re at the top of the league for a reason. It was a good test for us and the second time we’ve played them on the second night of a back-to-back.”

The Bucks maintained the lead, but the Pistons got within 80-72 after a pair of free throws by Griffin and a basket by Drummond at the 3:28 mark of the third quarter. The Bucks finished the period with 10-0 run to push the lead to 18.

The problem for the Pistons was Antetokounmpo, who had 35 points and nine rebounds. He keyed the Bucks during the third-quarter stretch with 10 straight points, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play. He tied his season high with four 3-pointers, showing a part of his game that had been a weakness traditionally.

“If he’s making 3s, you’re in trouble, because you’re playing him for the drive and that’s where he’s very lethal, getting to the rim,” Casey said. “It’s a great lesson for us, at the level of consistent focus and the zip you have to play with.”

Antetokounmpo had the Bucks’ first two baskets in the game and added a 3-pointer at the 5:43 mark but Griffin answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 14-12. The Pistons took a lead after a 3-pointer by Galloway and consecutive baskets from Derrick Rose (14 points). The Pistons had their biggest lead, 24-20, after Galloway’s second 3-pointer.

Observations

►Luke Kennard missed the game because of knee tendinitis issues. The offense missed his contributions, with the starting backcourt of Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk combining for just six points, on 2-of-14 shooting. Mykhailiuk was 2-of-8 from the field, with both makes coming on 3-pointers. Brown struggled with his shot and was scoreless. It’s a position the Pistons could use more punch and Kennard’s absence was magnified.

►There was considerable back-and-forth yapping between Blake Griffin and the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo. The two big men were entangled a few times and exchanged words a few times, but it seemed to take the Pistons out of their offensive rhythm when they were close in the third quarter.

“Composure had nothing to do with it,” Casey said. “They kicked our butt and that is the level we've got to get to offensively — and sustain it. We do it in spurts.”

►Sekou Doumbouya continues to play in small spurts, where it seems the Pistons are most comfortable playing him in the final minutes of games, until he gets a better grasp of the system on the offensive and defensive ends. He’s scored in his last two games but didn’t get a basket against the Bucks.

►Galloway is playing well in a reserve role. He was 7-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-5 on 3-pointers, in 38 minutes. He played more minutes with Kennard out and responded well, on both ends of the floor. After being projected to play a smaller role this season, he has perked up and been one of the better 3-point shooters in the league.

