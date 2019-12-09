2020 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 186 pounds, four stars.
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars.
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals).
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars.
Kris Jenkins, Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars.
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars.
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6-foot, 200 pounds, four stars.
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars.
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars.
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars.
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars.
    Theo Johnson, a four-star tight end from Holy Names High School in Windsor, Ontario, committed to Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class on Monday.

    Johnson (6-6, 240) had been recruited heavily by Michigan, and the Wolverines were one of his finalists, along with Iowa, Georgia and the Nittany Lions.

    He visited Penn State for the game against Michigan and visited Ann Arbor for the Wolverines’ game against Notre Dame.

    Michigan has 24 commitments for 2020, including two tight ends – Matthew Hibner of Burke, Va., and Nick Patterson of San Antonio.

    The Michigan class is ranked 13th nationally and second in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State, according to 247Sports.