Theo Johnson, a four-star tight end from Holy Names High School in Windsor, Ontario, committed to Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class on Monday.

Johnson (6-6, 240) had been recruited heavily by Michigan, and the Wolverines were one of his finalists, along with Iowa, Georgia and the Nittany Lions.

Theo Johnson (Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports)

He visited Penn State for the game against Michigan and visited Ann Arbor for the Wolverines’ game against Notre Dame.

Michigan has 24 commitments for 2020, including two tight ends – Matthew Hibner of Burke, Va., and Nick Patterson of San Antonio.

The Michigan class is ranked 13th nationally and second in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State, according to 247Sports.