Mexico City — When Andre Drummond appeared on the Pistons’ injury report as questionable because of eye inflammation, there was a little concern.

Even during Wednesday’s NBA Cares event at Mexico City Arena, Drummond was wearing sunglasses. Many thought he was just being cool, but there was a deeper — even humorous, if it didn’t involve Drummond’s health — reason for the sunglasses.

Detroit's Andre Drummond shoots with sunglasses, because of an eye infection caused by his allergic reaction to avocados. (Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press)

Coach Dwane Casey revealed before Thursday game against the Dallas Mavericks that Drummond had an allergic reaction to avocados and he would be a game-time decision.

Avocados?

Of course, social media had fun with the announcement.

There’s the Michael Jordan flu game. There’s Isiah Thomas’ NBA Finals performance because of a severely sprained ankle. Add in Scottie Pippen’s migraine game.

But an avocado game? There has to be a good story about that.

First things first: Drummond knew that he’s allergic to avocados.

“I went to a restaurant and asked for some ceviche and I know people put avocadoes in ceviche. I asked the lady four times and my friend knows Spanish and I had him ask her too,” Drummond told The Detroit News. “She said there wasn’t any avocado in there. I said, ‘Are you sure?’ before she brought out the food.

“The food comes out and my plate is green. I asked my friend: ‘Ask her again if there’s avocado in there because my plate is green.’ I wasn’t trying to eat it if there’s avocado in there. She said no.

“I started devouring it and I get to almost the bottom of the plate and I see a big strip of avocado in there. Three or four minutes later, my throat starts to close, everything starts to itch, and my eyes start watering.”

Drummond said he doesn’t have a pin to take a shot for his allergic reaction, so once the symptoms started, they were quick and disturbing.

He’s had issues before with avocados, but this one was different.

“This is the worst it’s ever been. I’ve had avocado by accident a couple of times and the worst that’s happened is my throat starts itching,” Drummond said. “This is the worst it’s ever been. I’ve never gone (a long time) without seeing.”

After going through pregame warmups, Drummond was well enough to play and there weren’t any issues. Drummond played well in the first half against the Mavericks, with 12 points in the first quarter and had 20 by halftime.

Social media took notice, dubbing it “The Avocado Game.”

Things tailed off in the second half, as Drummond finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the 122-111 loss.

But Drummond’s avocado story will live on.

