Rod & Real podcast: Assessing the injury-riddled start, trade outlook and Christmas wishes for each player
Episode 4 of the Rod & Real podcast breaks down the injuries that have led to the slow start, how the Pistons could address the trade deadline and more.
Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, hosts the special holiday edition of the "Rod & Real" podcast, assessing the season after 31 games, the injuries that have marred the start, along with the outlook for the trade deadline, plus a Christmas wish for each of the players and coach Dwane Casey.
Here's a breakdown of Episode 4:
0:00 -- Introduction and rundown
1:09 -- Breaking down the Pistons' 11-20 start
6:00 -- Assessing trade value for some of Pistons' assets
17:15 -- Christmas wishes for each player and Dwane Casey
27:03 -- Wrap-up
