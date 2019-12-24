Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, hosts the special holiday edition of the "Rod & Real" podcast, assessing the season after 31 games, the injuries that have marred the start, along with the outlook for the trade deadline, plus a Christmas wish for each of the players and coach Dwane Casey.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 4:

0:00 -- Introduction and rundown

1:09 -- Breaking down the Pistons' 11-20 start

6:00 -- Assessing trade value for some of Pistons' assets

17:15 -- Christmas wishes for each player and Dwane Casey

27:03 -- Wrap-up