Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, hosts the a new edition of the "Rod & Real" podcast, focusing on the trade talk surrounding Andre Drummond and the comments from Pistons team owner Tom Gores, signaling that they could pivot the focus toward rebuilding the roster and moving some of their stars.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 5:

0:00 -- Introduction and rundown

1:20 -- Andre Drummond trade talk with Atlanta Hawks

6:21 -- Other potential destinations for Drummond

12:27 -- Thoughts on Pistons owner Tom Gores' comments on pivoting

15:04 -- Other Pistons pieces that could be traded

18:46 -- Rookie Sekou Doumbouya gets his first career start

21:37 -- Playing the young guys to help future direction

23:37 -- Wrap-up