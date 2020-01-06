Lakers 106, Pistons 99
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway, below, passes the ball from the floor as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, upper left, reaches for it and center Dwight Howard looks on during the first half.
Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway, below, passes the ball from the floor as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, upper left, reaches for it and center Dwight Howard looks on during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Bradley blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood in the first quarter.
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Bradley blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood in the first quarter. Wally Skalij, TNS
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard defends during the first half.
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard defends during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, right, dunks as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis watches during the first half.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, right, dunks as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis watches during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond grapple for the ball during the first half.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond grapple for the ball during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives past Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya during the first half.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives past Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, shoots as Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood defends during the first half.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, shoots as Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood defends during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, right, shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose defends during the first half.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, right, shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose defends during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, dunks as Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond watches during the first half.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, dunks as Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond watches during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway battle for a loose ball in the second quarter.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway battle for a loose ball in the second quarter. Wally Skalij, TNS
Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee and Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown battle for a loose ball in the second quarter.
Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee and Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown battle for a loose ball in the second quarter. Wally Skalij, TNS
Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley (11) fouls Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown as JaVale McGee tries to help on defense as they battle for a loose ball in the second quarter.
Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley (11) fouls Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown as JaVale McGee tries to help on defense as they battle for a loose ball in the second quarter. Wally Skalij, TNS
Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green and Detroit Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya battle for a loose ball in the second quarter.
Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green and Detroit Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya battle for a loose ball in the second quarter. Wally Skalij, TNS
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots as Rajon Rondo (9) defends during the second half.
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots as Rajon Rondo (9) defends during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya reacts as the Los Angeles Lakers score during the second half.
Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya reacts as the Los Angeles Lakers score during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) celebrates after scoring toward Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 106-99.
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) celebrates after scoring toward Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 106-99. Mark J. Terrill, AP
    Los Angeles — The Pistons’ injury situation may be taking a dramatic turn.

    And it could be with their best player.

    Blake Griffin, who has been limited by a knee injury and has played in just 18 of the team’s 37 games, could be done for the season.

    Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Monday that Griffin will visit a knee specialist this week in Los Angeles and that season-ending surgery is a consideration.

    Griffin, 30, had the best season of his career last year with an All-NBA selection, and the Pistons were looking to capitalize it with new free-agent additions and better overall play to make another playoff push.

    He posted 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists, earning his sixth All-Star selection and helping the Pistons reach the playoffs.

    After offseason knee surgery, Griffin was limited in the preseason and missed the first 10 games of the regular season. In his 18 games this season, he has struggled, with a career-low 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.  

    Griffin, who has two more years and $76 million remaining on his contract, has missed the last four games, raising concern that his persistent knee injuries are more serious than previously thought.

    Pistons team owner Tom Gores, asked about whether the team had considered shutting Griffin down for the remainder of the season, indicated that they hadn’t made a determination yet but the hope was that he would improve.

    “No, we're not that far, and we're just going to assess it in the next week or so,” he said. “He's a trooper. If he could play, you know he'd be playing, so I think we just give him a few days of rest and see what happens.”

    The Pistons (13-24) have lost eight of their last 10 games and are 3 1/2 games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

