Los Angeles — The Pistons’ injury situation may be taking a dramatic turn.

And it could be with their best player.

Blake Griffin, who has been limited by a knee injury and has played in just 18 of the team’s 37 games, could be done for the season.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Monday that Griffin will visit a knee specialist this week in Los Angeles and that season-ending surgery is a consideration.

Griffin, 30, had the best season of his career last year with an All-NBA selection, and the Pistons were looking to capitalize it with new free-agent additions and better overall play to make another playoff push.

He posted 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists, earning his sixth All-Star selection and helping the Pistons reach the playoffs.

After offseason knee surgery, Griffin was limited in the preseason and missed the first 10 games of the regular season. In his 18 games this season, he has struggled, with a career-low 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Griffin, who has two more years and $76 million remaining on his contract, has missed the last four games, raising concern that his persistent knee injuries are more serious than previously thought.

Pistons team owner Tom Gores, asked about whether the team had considered shutting Griffin down for the remainder of the season, indicated that they hadn’t made a determination yet but the hope was that he would improve.

“No, we're not that far, and we're just going to assess it in the next week or so,” he said. “He's a trooper. If he could play, you know he'd be playing, so I think we just give him a few days of rest and see what happens.”

The Pistons (13-24) have lost eight of their last 10 games and are 3 1/2 games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

