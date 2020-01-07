Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose reportedly will have a chance to go home for the NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Pistons guard Derrick Rose will participate in the skills competition on Saturday night of the All-Star weekend, Feb. 14-16, in Chicago. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Rose will participate in the skills competition on Saturday night of the All-Star weekend, Feb. 14-16, in Chicago.

A native of the Windy City, Rose is the Pistons' second-leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, despite being restricted to an average of 24.8 minutes per game. He leads the team with 5.7 assists, and is also shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Rose is in his first season in Detroit after signing a two-year deal as a free agent in July.