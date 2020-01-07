CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Cleveland —  In their first game without Blake Griffin, the Pistons played one of their most exhilarating games of the season.

They got good production from the normal source, but also got another big boost from rookie Sekou Doumbouya, who was making his fourth start.

Doumbouya had a dazzling dunk early in the game and Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond helped erase a 15-point deficit with a fourth-quarter comeback to help the Pistons take a 115-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Doumbouya's highlight-reel dunk over Tristan Thompson in the first quarter will contend for one of the dunks of the year. He finished with 15 points and continued to show promise in filling the starting spot for Griffin, who had knee surgery Tuesday and will be out for an extended period.

Rose continued his All-Star candidacy with 24 points and seven assists, and Drummond added 23 points, 20 rebounds and five assists, helping the Pistons (14-24) win for the second time in the last three games. Tony Snell added 18 points and four rebounds, including four 3-pointers.

“Just happy to get the win, especially with the way that we played in the first half. We knew that we didn't want to end the trip like that,” Rose said. “From the last couple of games that we play, we're headed in the right direction as far as our urgency.”

Rose had the go-ahead jumper with 26.1 seconds left and Drummond split a pair of free throws in the final seconds to help secure the win.

CLOSE

“It’s a road win after a long, hard-fought road trip,” coach Dwane Casey said. “We closed it out and didn't play well in the first half, but we bounced back.”

The Cavs (10-27) lost their fifth straight but Kevin Love had 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Tristan Thompson eight points and 14 rebounds. 

The Cavs led, 95-84, to start that fourth quarter and Rose hit a pair of free throws. The Cavs’ Brandon Knight (13 points) hit a 3-pointer but Doumbouya made a floater and Snell a 3-pointer to pull within seven. That started a 13-5 run, with a basket from Doumbouya and Rose, to close within 100-97.  

The Pistons got within one on a Derrick Rose 3-pointer, but he was assessed a technical foul for taunting near the Cavaliers bench. After Love made the technical free throw, Drummond converted an alley-oop from Rose to tie it at 105 with 3:55 remaining.

Pistons 115, Cavaliers 113
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood (35) and Andre Drummond (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood (35) and Andre Drummond (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Knight (20) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood (35) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Knight (20) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood (35) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, drives against Detroit Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, drives against Detroit Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Detroit Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Detroit Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Knight, center, passes against Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway, left, and Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Knight, center, passes against Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway, left, and Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway (9) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway (9) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein yells instructions to players in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein yells instructions to players in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, front, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, front, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic (41) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic (41) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova (18) in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova (18) in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton in the second half.
Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein yells instructions to players in the second half.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein yells instructions to players in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey yells instructions to players in the second half.
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey yells instructions to players in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) passes against the Detroit Pistons in the second half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) passes against the Detroit Pistons in the second half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova (18) in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova (18) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Cavs hit back-to-back 3-pointers from Osman (17 points) and Love and looked to be in control, but the Pistons had another response. Rose scored on a drive and Drummond made both free throws after a flagrant foul by Tristan Thompson.

    Two possessions later, Snell hit a 3-pointer, for their first lead of the second half, 112-111.

    Sexton (20 points) made two free throws but Rose had another answer, with a jumper from the elbow with 26.1 seconds remaining, for a 114-113 lead. The Pistons forced a turnover, initially called that Collin Sexton stepped out of bounds but after review, the call was overturned, and the Cavs got another chance.

    The Pistons, though, forced a shot-clock violation with 2.1 seconds remaining and Drummond split the final two free throws for the final margin.

    Observations

    1. Rose started the third quarter for third consecutive game as an additional scoring option. He answered the call again, with nine points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer and three drives to the basket. He played almost 10 minutes in the period, following the pattern of previous games, when he played about 10-12 minutes in the first half, started the third quarter and split time in the fourth, after a rest.

    2. Bruce Brown returned to the starting lineup after three games as a reserve, replacing Tim Frazier. With the Cavaliers’ young starting backcourt of Sexton and Garland, having a better defender to switch between the two looked to be the reasoning. Brown was also effective on the offensive end, with nine points.

    3. Mykhailiuk is finding a good grove offensively, getting going from 3-point range. He made four of his 10 attempts and created some opportunities for himself. As he’s gotten more comfortable in the starting lineup, he’s getting better looks on 3-pointers and making them. He’s among the league leaders in 3-point percentage at 43%.

    4. The Pistons shuffled the bench unit well and Rose played a season-high 31 minutes, going 9-of-21 from the field. They needed him for all of them, as they didn’t play Tim Frazier at all, splitting the minutes between Rose and Brown.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE