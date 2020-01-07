Cleveland — Call him Sekou or Dr. Doumbouya.

The Pistons rookie is making a name for himself with his growth in the past week.

In a season that’s growing by the game, the rookie first-round pick is gaining confidence and making people learn to pronounce "Doom-boo-yuh."

It hasn't taken long for the rookie forward to gain fans, since he moved into the starting lineup last week on the six-game road trip.

Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya, shown here last week against the Los Angeles Lakers, had a highlight-reel dunk Tuesday night. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Doumbouya is gaining a few more after a highlight-reel dunk Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Doumbouya, 19, drove the lane against Cavs center Tristan Thompson and had a strong finish — and proceeded to stare down Thompson to punctuate the move.

"I was straight; I don't react. I don't scream," Doumbouya said after the game. "I just was just concentrating on the game."

For what it's worth, Doumbouya contends that it's not the best dunk he's done. Along with second-year guard Bruce Brown, they quickly determined there was another one.

Brown: "You had another one overseas."

Doumbouya: "Yeah I got a better one overseas. This one (in the U.S.) for the moment, that's the best one."

When asked if fans can expect more like that, he smiled: "We'll see."

Doumbouya finished with 15 points — and one body — as he continued his NBA indoctrination with a matchup against Kevin Love. In his first three starts, he faced Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green and LeBron James.

