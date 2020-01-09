Detroit — John Beilein is having a tough first season as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With a 10-27 record, it’s not just about the losing, either.

John Beilein (Photo: Tony Dejak, AP)

In a team meeting on Wednesday night, Beilein was addressing his players, and the former Michigan coach created a stir when he reportedly said that they no longer were playing “like a bunch of thugs.”

The comment stunned the players — mostly African-American — and led Beilein to reach out to them individually to try to clear the air, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beilein told Wojnarowski that he misspoke in the meeting and said the wrong word, which the assistant coaches alerted Beilein to later.

“I was saying: 'We’re making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we're really playing hard right now. We're not playing like slugs. We're playing hard,'” Beilein told reporters at Thursday morning’s shootaround before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons. "And somehow that word came out.”

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman was alerted about the issue and he traveled to Detroit; he has spoken to Beilein and players individually to get further clarification.

Beilein met with players on Thursday morning and apologized. He said his contrition was received well and the players understood what he meant.

“There was really positive reinforcement from the guys this morning and last night. Very understanding, but it’s something that certainly they understand that it was serious," Beilein said. "Something that shouldn’t have happened.”

Beilein, 66, has struggled to make inroads with his players as he makes the transition to the NBA after more than 40 years as a college coach, most recently at Michigan.

The Cavaliers have had several incidents this season, including Kevin Love, who is frustrated with the direction the team is taking, with two young point guards and adjusting to the new system.

The Cavaliers, who are owned by Detroit-based businessman Dan Gilbert, visit the Pistons on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., FSD).

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard