Detroit News 2019-20 Pistons midseason grades
Go through the gallery above for midseason grades for the Pistons by Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
GUARDS – Bruce Brown: He’s moved between the starting unit and the second group, but he’s looked much more comfortable playing alongside Derrick Rose as the lead defender. He’s becoming a more confident offensive player with better 3-point accuracy, but he’ll need to continue to improve in finishing around the rim. GRADE: B
Derrick Rose: The big concern always has been about his health and he’s been on a minutes restriction, but he hasn’t changed what he is — a dynamic scorer. He’s been arguably the Pistons’ best player and could earn his fourth All-Star selection. With a likely rebuild, he could stay on as a leader but could also be a valuable trade asset. GRADE: B+
Luke Kennard: There were questions about whether he could be a starter and he’s answered them, with 15.8 points per game and 40 percent on 3-pointer. Lingering knee issues will keep him out another month but when he returns, he’ll be a key piece of their rebuilding core. GRADE: B
Langston Galloway: He was considered to be expendable because of his expiring contract but he’s been more of an asset, averaging double-figures scoring. He’s a leader in the locker room and if the Pistons decide to trade him, he could bring back a valuable draft pick. GRADE: B+
Svi Mykhailiuk: After playing sparingly last season, he’s made a huge jump in production and has posted a team-best 42.4 percent on 3-pointers. Defensively, he’s taken his lumps, but when pushed into the fray, he’s shown some improvement. GRADE: B-
Tim Frazier: He was expected only to be a third point guard, but he’s been pushed into a bigger role because of injuries to Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose. Playing him big minutes has highlighted his deficiencies, but in smaller spurts, he can be serviceable. GRADE: C
Reggie Jackson: After playing all 82 games last season, he’s played just two because of persistent back issues. When he’s played over the past few seasons, the Pistons have had more success. He is nearing a return to the lineup, but with an expiring contract, his long-term prospects seem to be elsewhere. GRADE: Incomplete
Khyri Thomas: With so many injuries, Thomas would have been in line for a significant increase in playing time, but opportunity has eluded him, as it did last season. He had a broken foot and has played in just two games. GRADE: Incomplete
Jordan Bone: The second-round pick has been very good with the Grand Rapids Drive and joined the Pistons for a few games because of the widespread injuries. He has flashed athleticism, but injuries also limited his opportunities. GRADE: Incomplete
FORWARDS – Blake Griffin: His knee issues kept him out of the first 10 games and when he did return, he was a shell of himself, but he gave it his all. Without his athleticism and burst, he couldn’t finish or create mismatches. He played in only 18 of 37 games before having another surgery, which could end the least productive season of his career. GRADE: C
Tony Snell: Acquired in a predraft trade, Snell has been a steady piece in the starting lineup and a very good 3-point shooter, hitting 42 percent. He’s brought size and versatility at small forward, which the Pistons woefully lacked in the second half of last season. He’ll have an opportunity to play a bigger role the rest of the season. GRADE: B
Markieff Morris: He’s been an underrated addition to the reserve unit, scoring in double figures and providing toughness and an inside-outside presence. While Griffin was injured, Morris was a capable starter, but an ankle injury kept him out of the lineup for a few weeks, which hurt the Pistons’ depth. GRADE: B-
Sekou Doumbouya: The rookie first-round pick spent most of the season in the G-League with Grand Rapids Drive, but when he had his big opportunity, he rose to the occasion, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven games, against some of the game’s best power forwards. He’s brought an air of excitement for what his future can be. GRADE: B
Thon Maker: The Pistons needed solid depth at backup center and a big body at power forward, but Maker has had his troubles on the defensive end. He has the size but not the build to be a dominant defender and sometimes gets pushed out of position too easily. He’s been a good 3-point shooter, which has been his saving grace. GRADE: C-
Louis King: The free agent is just 20 years old and has seen action in just four games with little playing time, but he’s opened some eyes as a potential rotation piece. He’s been much better with the Drive, and with some seasoning he could fit with the Pistons. GRADE: Incomplete
CENTERS – Andre Drummond: Amid all the turmoil, he’s having the best season of his career, with a career highs in points and rebounds. He’s the longest-tenured Pistons player but his days with the team appear to be numbered, whether he’s traded or opts out of his deal after this season. He’s handling the ball more, which has led to dramatically more turnovers. GRADE: B
Christian Wood: After winning the last roster spot in training camp, Wood took the reins and played well as the backup center. He was an excellent finisher around the rim and has been better than average on 3-pointers. Consistency has been his biggest issue; after good plays, he had some missed assignments. Overall, though, he’s exceeded expectations. GRADE: B
COACH – Dwane Casey has had some obstacles, with myriad injuries and having to go most of the season without his best player and his starting point guard. Even still, the team has underachieved and some of their losses against sub-.500 teams are head-scratchers. He’s done well with putting the young players in positions to succeed, but he’ll be pressed to find success the rest of the season. GRADE: C+
FRONT OFFICE – Ed Stefanski and his staff assembled a roster that had plenty of question marks because of their injury history and the worst-case scenarios reared their heads, with so many players missing so many games. Their next test will be revamping the roster at the trade deadline and finding the right pieces in the offseason. GRADE: C+
    The Pistons entered the season with high expectations, looking to build on last season’s trip to the playoffs behind Blake Griffin’s career-best production and some good additions in free agency.

    The best-laid plans were scuttled by injuries and poor play at the start of the season, with their inability to capitalize on a weak schedule. First it was Griffin, then Reggie Jackson, then Luke Kennard, then the injuries continued to spread throughout the roster. They had scores of different starting rosters, failing to establish consistency, even with their newfound depth.

    As they sit outside of playoff position at the midpoint of the season – the Pistons (14-27) played their 41st game of the season Monday night, a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans – team owner Tom Gores appears to be looking toward a complete rebuild, with trade rumors swirling around Andre Drummond and some of their expiring contracts as assets.

    Coach Dwane Casey has been regarded for player development and will have a good opportunity to work with his young players to help improve the roster for years to come. That could shorten the time on the roster overhaul, if they’re able to find which pieces fit and which areas they’ll need to address in the draft and free agency moving forward.

