Detroit News 2019-20 Pistons midseason grades

The Pistons entered the season with high expectations, looking to build on last season’s trip to the playoffs behind Blake Griffin’s career-best production and some good additions in free agency.

The best-laid plans were scuttled by injuries and poor play at the start of the season, with their inability to capitalize on a weak schedule. First it was Griffin, then Reggie Jackson, then Luke Kennard, then the injuries continued to spread throughout the roster. They had scores of different starting rosters, failing to establish consistency, even with their newfound depth.

As they sit outside of playoff position at the midpoint of the season – the Pistons (14-27) played their 41st game of the season Monday night, a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans – team owner Tom Gores appears to be looking toward a complete rebuild, with trade rumors swirling around Andre Drummond and some of their expiring contracts as assets.

Coach Dwane Casey has been regarded for player development and will have a good opportunity to work with his young players to help improve the roster for years to come. That could shorten the time on the roster overhaul, if they’re able to find which pieces fit and which areas they’ll need to address in the draft and free agency moving forward.

