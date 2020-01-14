CLOSE
Detroit — Pistons center Andre Drummond stayed late at the office on Monday night, getting a few extra 3-pointers off on the Little Caesars Arena floor after he was benched for the final 20 minutes in an overtime loss to New Orleans.

After going through practice on Tuesday, Drummond was “probably one of the first to leave,” coach Dwane Casey said, already off the practice floor by the time the media was allowed in.

These types of actions are even more magnified these days for Drummond with trade rumors aplenty after ESPN reported earlier this month his days in Detroit could be numbered.

Clips of Drummond ripping off his jersey leaving the court after Saturday’s loss to Chicago, in which he was ejected for throwing the ball at his opponent, and clips of Jahlil Okafor scoring over the big man Monday were played on ESPN on Tuesday as talking heads debated whether this tough stretch might be hurting his trade value.

For his part Tuesday, Casey did not single out Drummond after the two-time All-Star sat out the fourth quarter and overtime as Detroit fought back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth against New Orleans, falling 117-110 in overtime.

But Casey, noted for his deft handling of a successful rebuild situation in Toronto, had plenty to say about what should and shouldn’t be tolerated during the process.

“Like I tell players, not only are you auditioning for us, you’re auditioning for 29 other teams,” Casey said. “And your negotiating power is what you put on the floor. Your resume is what you put on the floor. If you put a half-hearted effort on the floor, that’s part of your negotiating.

“Things get a little bit more personal. Selfishness will seep in if you allow it to, and we’re not going to allow it to. It’s going to be about the Detroit Pistons.”

Detroit News 2019-20 Pistons midseason grades
Go through the gallery above for midseason grades for the Pistons by Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
GUARDS – Bruce Brown: He’s moved between the starting unit and the second group, but he’s looked much more comfortable playing alongside Derrick Rose as the lead defender. He’s becoming a more confident offensive player with better 3-point accuracy, but he’ll need to continue to improve in finishing around the rim. GRADE: B
Derrick Rose: The big concern always has been about his health and he’s been on a minutes restriction, but he hasn’t changed what he is — a dynamic scorer. He’s been arguably the Pistons’ best player and could earn his fourth All-Star selection. With a likely rebuild, he could stay on as a leader but could also be a valuable trade asset. GRADE: B+
Luke Kennard: There were questions about whether he could be a starter and he’s answered them, with 15.8 points per game and 40 percent on 3-pointer. Lingering knee issues will keep him out another month but when he returns, he’ll be a key piece of their rebuilding core. GRADE: B
Langston Galloway: He was considered to be expendable because of his expiring contract but he’s been more of an asset, averaging double-figures scoring. He’s a leader in the locker room and if the Pistons decide to trade him, he could bring back a valuable draft pick. GRADE: B+
Svi Mykhailiuk: After playing sparingly last season, he’s made a huge jump in production and has posted a team-best 42.4 percent on 3-pointers. Defensively, he’s taken his lumps, but when pushed into the fray, he’s shown some improvement. GRADE: B-
Tim Frazier: He was expected only to be a third point guard, but he’s been pushed into a bigger role because of injuries to Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose. Playing him big minutes has highlighted his deficiencies, but in smaller spurts, he can be serviceable. GRADE: C
Reggie Jackson: After playing all 82 games last season, he’s played just two because of persistent back issues. When he’s played over the past few seasons, the Pistons have had more success. He is nearing a return to the lineup, but with an expiring contract, his long-term prospects seem to be elsewhere. GRADE: Incomplete
Khyri Thomas: With so many injuries, Thomas would have been in line for a significant increase in playing time, but opportunity has eluded him, as it did last season. He had a broken foot and has played in just two games. GRADE: Incomplete
Jordan Bone: The second-round pick has been very good with the Grand Rapids Drive and joined the Pistons for a few games because of the widespread injuries. He has flashed athleticism, but injuries also limited his opportunities. GRADE: Incomplete
FORWARDS – Blake Griffin: His knee issues kept him out of the first 10 games and when he did return, he was a shell of himself, but he gave it his all. Without his athleticism and burst, he couldn’t finish or create mismatches. He played in only 18 of 37 games before having another surgery, which could end the least productive season of his career. GRADE: C
Tony Snell: Acquired in a predraft trade, Snell has been a steady piece in the starting lineup and a very good 3-point shooter, hitting 42 percent. He’s brought size and versatility at small forward, which the Pistons woefully lacked in the second half of last season. He’ll have an opportunity to play a bigger role the rest of the season. GRADE: B
Markieff Morris: He’s been an underrated addition to the reserve unit, scoring in double figures and providing toughness and an inside-outside presence. While Griffin was injured, Morris was a capable starter, but an ankle injury kept him out of the lineup for a few weeks, which hurt the Pistons’ depth. GRADE: B-
Sekou Doumbouya: The rookie first-round pick spent most of the season in the G-League with Grand Rapids Drive, but when he had his big opportunity, he rose to the occasion, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven games, against some of the game’s best power forwards. He’s brought an air of excitement for what his future can be. GRADE: B
Thon Maker: The Pistons needed solid depth at backup center and a big body at power forward, but Maker has had his troubles on the defensive end. He has the size but not the build to be a dominant defender and sometimes gets pushed out of position too easily. He’s been a good 3-point shooter, which has been his saving grace. GRADE: C-
Louis King: The free agent is just 20 years old and has seen action in just four games with little playing time, but he’s opened some eyes as a potential rotation piece. He’s been much better with the Drive, and with some seasoning he could fit with the Pistons. GRADE: Incomplete
CENTERS – Andre Drummond: Amid all the turmoil, he’s having the best season of his career, with a career highs in points and rebounds. He’s the longest-tenured Pistons player but his days with the team appear to be numbered, whether he’s traded or opts out of his deal after this season. He’s handling the ball more, which has led to dramatically more turnovers. GRADE: B
Christian Wood: After winning the last roster spot in training camp, Wood took the reins and played well as the backup center. He was an excellent finisher around the rim and has been better than average on 3-pointers. Consistency has been his biggest issue; after good plays, he had some missed assignments. Overall, though, he’s exceeded expectations. GRADE: B
COACH – Dwane Casey has had some obstacles, with myriad injuries and having to go most of the season without his best player and his starting point guard. Even still, the team has underachieved and some of their losses against sub-.500 teams are head-scratchers. He’s done well with putting the young players in positions to succeed, but he’ll be pressed to find success the rest of the season. GRADE: C+
FRONT OFFICE – Ed Stefanski and his staff assembled a roster that had plenty of question marks because of their injury history and the worst-case scenarios reared their heads, with so many players missing so many games. Their next test will be revamping the roster at the trade deadline and finding the right pieces in the offseason. GRADE: C+
    Drummond was 5-for-14 shooting on Monday, while Okafor scored 19 points before halftime, with just the game’s first 24 minutes good for his second-most productive total game so far this season. Drummond was pulled from the game with 3:29 left in the third quarter and watched the rest from the bench.

    Like Detroit, New Orleans is dealing with a tidal wave of injuries, but could be adding a centerpiece in the coming days with the rumored debut of first overall pick Zion Williamson.

    The opposite is true in Detroit, where the centerpiece could be gone soon, with Drummond being linked to Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, New York and Toronto by various recent reports, citing unnamed sources.

    These rumors are nothing new in the league, but are especially poignant here where Drummond has been a centerpiece for eight disappointing seasons. Since being drafted No. 9 in 2012, he’s won three rebounding titles and made an All-NBA team but only helped sneak the Pistons into the playoffs twice as the eighth seed, going 0-8 in the postseason.

    Also at issue is Drummond not exactly being an expiring deal: He holds a $28.8 million player option for next season, which he could exercise in Detroit or elsewhere.

    Still, these types of situations are not unique, nor are they an excuse, Casey said.

    “Every player I’ve been with — Dirk Nowitzki, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp — everybody has been in a rumor,” Casey said. “Every player, Kevin Garnett in Minnesota was on the trade market. Kyle Lowry was traded in Toronto, and the owner nixed the trade. He came back and played his behind off. He played with a chip on his shoulder, but he got the job done. 

    “If you’re in this league long enough and you’re productive and you’re a good player, there’s probably a pretty good chance your name is going to be in the trade rumors. So, again, we still have a job to do.”

    Drummond’s job could grow even more interesting as his next couple games are road games against potential suitors: Wednesday against Boston and Saturday at Atlanta.

    There are still 12 Pistons games before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and Casey appears to be setting the ground rules for what could be a stressful stretch under the magnifying glass.

    “Andre is a professional. We talk to players all the time about being pros, approaching the game,” Casey said. “Mr. Gores checks haven’t bounced. They come first and 15th. We’re all getting paid. We all have a job to do.”

    Jax back?

    Reggie Jackson could be returning to game action soon, but Casey would not commit to a timetable Tuesday.

    “Any moment now, he should be back," Casey said. "He's moving like he's 100% right now. He should be ready to roll here at anytime."

    The starting point guard played 36 minutes in the first two games of the season, but has been out with a stress reaction in his lower back since Oct. 24. The team announced he was making positive progress on Dec. 2, and he would be re-evaluated two weeks later.

    Since then, the team has increased the load of reserve Derrick Rose while Bruce Brown has seen increased minutes as the team’s lead guard.

    Jackson, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has averaged 16.2 points and 5.6 assists per game in six seasons with Detroit.

    Meanwhile, Casey said the return of reserve second-year guard Khyri Thomas was not imminent.

    Thomas had surgery on his right foot in November and was putting up shots after practice on Tuesday.

    Mighty expensive pen

    In writing news, Rose was fined $25,000 for throwing a pen into the stands on Monday night, the NBA announced.

    After Nicolo Melli’s turnaround jump shot to put New Orleans up 113-107 in the final minute of overtime, Rose went to the bench for a timeout.

    There’s he picked up a pen off a clipboard assistant coach Sean Sweeney had set on a table near the bench. Rose picked up the pen and flung it across the court.

    It was unclear whether the pen hit anybody.

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

    Pistons at Celtics

    ► Tip-off: 7 Wednesday, TD Garden, Boston

    ► TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

    ► Outlook: It’s now 12 losses in the last 15 games for the Pistons (14-27). Making matters worse is a meeting with the Celtics (27-11), who topped New Orleans and Chicago this week on the alternate nights that those teams, in turn, were beating the Pistons. Detroit had won a road game in Boston for five straight seasons until last year and will try to on its last trip there this season on Wednesday. Christian Wood (right knee soreness) is questionable for Pistons with right knee soreness, while Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson and Khyri Thomas remain out. For Boston, Robert Williams III is out, and Tacko Fall and Carsen Edwards are with the G League. In addition, Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) was questionable, and Jayson Tatum (right knee soreness) was probable.

