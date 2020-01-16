Detroit — Even though NBA games are played inside, maybe it’s the cold weather outside that cools Langston Galloway’s long-range shooting.

The reliable annual timing of Galloway’s shooting slump falls in an inconvenient time of the NBA calendar this season.

That’s because, with an expiring contract, the Pistons would hope November Langston was filling it up these days, enticing teams to sweeten trade offers, as opposed to the January Langston with his seasonal souring production.

The pattern is continuing this season as it has in all three since Stan Van Gundy signed Galloway to a three-year, $21-million contract in the summer of 2017.

This year it’s even more pronounced, as Galloway was shooting 42.9% on 3-pointers before Dec. 15, the unofficial opening of the NBA’s trade season. He was shooting well and shooting a lot, with 5.7 attempts per game.

In his 16 games since then, after going 0 for 3 from deep in Wednesday’s loss to Boston, he’s shooting 31.3% on 3-pointers with 4.2 attempts.

"My attempts have been way down, so I just am trying to be as efficient as I can,” Galloway said after a brief respite Monday, going 2-for-4 in an overtime loss to his hometown New Orleans Pelicans.

“I try to knock down those shots when I get those looks and just be confident and take them.”

For his career, Galloway is a 41.3% 3-point shooter in November, the only month he’s been above the 40% mark. January has been a different story, as he’s shooting 33.0 percent, his worst month.

It’s a bugaboo that actually goes back to college, where January was his worst cumulative 3-point shooting month, as he shot 40.8% from deep in four years for Saint Joseph’s, below his career mark of 42.6 percent.

In 2017-18, Galloway shot 31.0% in December and January after a 42.2% start in his first 19 games in Detroit.

Last season, Galloway came out of January shooting 33.6% for the season on 3-pointers before later having a post-deadline March surge, which included a stretch when he made 12 straight. He missed his chance for 13, falling one short of the NBA record for consecutive made 3-pointers shared by Terry Mills, when the Romulus native made 13 straight for the Pistons in 1996.

Every team can use more shooting and Galloway has been linked to Philadelphia in trade rumors.

It’s nothing new to the 28-year-old, six-year vet, who was shipped from New Orleans to Sacramento with Buddy Hield for DeMarcus Cousins at the 2017 deadline in a move that involved a few other players and picks.

Galloway has been on both sides and said Monday he’s trying to convince young Pistons to be ready, as he was last deadline after the trades of Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson shifted more minutes for Galloway to heat back up.

"There's a lot of teams watching, especially in the position we're in right now,’ said Galloway, who is playing this week despite receiving three stitches over his left eye after taking a charge against the Pelicans on Monday.

“Guys can be here one minute and gone the next, so you've got to be ready for when your number is called.”

Prince of Doum?

Fans on social media have been debating whether Sekou Doumbouya needs a nickname befitting his vast potential.

Maybe Dr. Doum, or plain old Sekou, or how about Doumsday? Markieff Morris, who tied his season high with 23 points Wednesday in Boston on the night Doumbouya set his career mark at 24, likes a variation of The French Prince — or as one Reddit poster posited: The Fresh Prince of Belle Isle.

“That’s the Prince,” Morris told reporters Wednesday. “You are going to see in about five years, he’s going to have Detroit on his back, man. I can almost promise you that.”

Rose streak

With 22 points in Wednesday’s win at Boston, Derrick Rose has scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games. That’s his longest streak since 2010-11, his MVP season for Chicago.

Rose started his second game of the year against the Celtics and has scored double figures in 34 of his 36 games this season.

One of the games he didn’t get 10 points was when he scored six on Nov. 11 against Minnesota, his first start of the season.

His current streak of 24 straight games with 10 points or more points is also the most since his MVP season.

Street dreams

The Pistons will host a second annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament for the public on Aug. 8-9 at Little Caesars Arena.

The event extends to two days this summer to allow more teams to compete. More than 1,000 players across more than 30 divisions took part last year, including a wheelchair and special needs division. Select divisions will have their finals on the LCA floor.

The tournament is open to all players, ages 8 and older. To register, visit www.pistons.com/3on3.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.