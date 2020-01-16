The Atlanta Hawks have dropped out of the Andre Drummond trade sweepstakes, according to a report from Yahoo.

Chris Haynes reported Thursday afternoon the Pistons and Hawks are no longer engaged in trade talks for Drummond in the lead-up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

A proposed deal to send Pistons center Andre Drummond to Atlanta is dead, according to a report from Yahoo. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

According to Haynes, a proposed deal was centered around sending expiring contracts and a first-round pick to Detroit. The report said the deal was nixed, though it’s unclear which side balked at the offer. The expiring contracts that would’ve been dealt included a mix of center Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons and Allen Crabbe. Crabbe was traded earlier Thursday to Minnesota.

The report also said the Pistons are still shopping Drummond and that the two-time All-Star center is still expected to decline his $28.8 million option this summer and test free agency.

Haynes reported Atlanta would still consider pursuing Drummond this summer if he were to become a free agent. However, the report also noted the Hawks could shift to the pursuit of Oklahoma City's Steven Adams, who is due $27.5 million next season.

The Hawks play at San Antonio on Friday before returning home Saturday to face Drummond and the Pistons on the second game of a back-to-back. Atlanta's 9-32 record is worst in the Eastern Conference, and point guard Trae Young is reportedly pining for more help for his young team.

Other teams that have been linked to Drummond by reports are Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, New York and Toronto.

Drummond, 26, is in his eighth year with the Pistons after being picked No. 9 in 2012. He has won three rebounding titles and helped the Pistons twice to the playoffs, losing all eight games. Drummond made the all-NBA third team in 2015-16.

However, with the Pistons sputtering at 15-27 — although only four games out of the Eastern Conference playoff race — Yahoo's report indicated the Pistons are still sellers.

Veterans such as Derrick Rose, Langston Galloway, Markieff Morris and Drummond could fetch assets on the market, while reports indicate the Pistons would listen to offers on any of their players.

Last year, Ed Stefanski's front office was active on its first trade deadline in Detroit, dealing Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers for Svi Mykhailiuk and a second-round pick, and then sending Stanley Johnson out for Thon Maker of Milwaukee as part of a three-teamer.

Drummond was benched Monday by coach Dwane Casey for the final 20 minutes of an overtime loss to New Orleans. The coach said the players who finished the game deserved to play, but did not single out the franchise centerpiece center.

Drummond responded with a solid game on Wednesday, as the Pistons topped the Celtics 116-103, with Drummond posting 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to go with five turnovers.

"The compete level and the focus the guys came in, everybody came in and did their job," Casey told reporters Wednesday after the game. "Andre did a heck of a job playing the game the right way. Kicking the ball out, quarterbacking, rebounding and doing his job."

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.