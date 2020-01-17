Detroit News 2019-20 Pistons midseason grades
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery above for midseason grades for the Pistons by Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery above for midseason grades for the Pistons by Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
GUARDS – Bruce Brown: He’s moved between the starting unit and the second group, but he’s looked much more comfortable playing alongside Derrick Rose as the lead defender. He’s becoming a more confident offensive player with better 3-point accuracy, but he’ll need to continue to improve in finishing around the rim. GRADE: B
GUARDS – Bruce Brown: He’s moved between the starting unit and the second group, but he’s looked much more comfortable playing alongside Derrick Rose as the lead defender. He’s becoming a more confident offensive player with better 3-point accuracy, but he’ll need to continue to improve in finishing around the rim. GRADE: B Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Derrick Rose: The big concern always has been about his health and he’s been on a minutes restriction, but he hasn’t changed what he is — a dynamic scorer. He’s been arguably the Pistons’ best player and could earn his fourth All-Star selection. With a likely rebuild, he could stay on as a leader but could also be a valuable trade asset. GRADE: B+
Derrick Rose: The big concern always has been about his health and he’s been on a minutes restriction, but he hasn’t changed what he is — a dynamic scorer. He’s been arguably the Pistons’ best player and could earn his fourth All-Star selection. With a likely rebuild, he could stay on as a leader but could also be a valuable trade asset. GRADE: B+ Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Luke Kennard: There were questions about whether he could be a starter and he’s answered them, with 15.8 points per game and 40 percent on 3-pointer. Lingering knee issues will keep him out another month but when he returns, he’ll be a key piece of their rebuilding core. GRADE: B
Luke Kennard: There were questions about whether he could be a starter and he’s answered them, with 15.8 points per game and 40 percent on 3-pointer. Lingering knee issues will keep him out another month but when he returns, he’ll be a key piece of their rebuilding core. GRADE: B Michael Wyke, AP
Fullscreen
Langston Galloway: He was considered to be expendable because of his expiring contract but he’s been more of an asset, averaging double-figures scoring. He’s a leader in the locker room and if the Pistons decide to trade him, he could bring back a valuable draft pick. GRADE: B+
Langston Galloway: He was considered to be expendable because of his expiring contract but he’s been more of an asset, averaging double-figures scoring. He’s a leader in the locker room and if the Pistons decide to trade him, he could bring back a valuable draft pick. GRADE: B+ Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Svi Mykhailiuk: After playing sparingly last season, he’s made a huge jump in production and has posted a team-best 42.4 percent on 3-pointers. Defensively, he’s taken his lumps, but when pushed into the fray, he’s shown some improvement. GRADE: B-
Svi Mykhailiuk: After playing sparingly last season, he’s made a huge jump in production and has posted a team-best 42.4 percent on 3-pointers. Defensively, he’s taken his lumps, but when pushed into the fray, he’s shown some improvement. GRADE: B- Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Tim Frazier: He was expected only to be a third point guard, but he’s been pushed into a bigger role because of injuries to Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose. Playing him big minutes has highlighted his deficiencies, but in smaller spurts, he can be serviceable. GRADE: C
Tim Frazier: He was expected only to be a third point guard, but he’s been pushed into a bigger role because of injuries to Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose. Playing him big minutes has highlighted his deficiencies, but in smaller spurts, he can be serviceable. GRADE: C Ben Margot, AP
Fullscreen
Reggie Jackson: After playing all 82 games last season, he’s played just two because of persistent back issues. When he’s played over the past few seasons, the Pistons have had more success. He is nearing a return to the lineup, but with an expiring contract, his long-term prospects seem to be elsewhere. GRADE: Incomplete
Reggie Jackson: After playing all 82 games last season, he’s played just two because of persistent back issues. When he’s played over the past few seasons, the Pistons have had more success. He is nearing a return to the lineup, but with an expiring contract, his long-term prospects seem to be elsewhere. GRADE: Incomplete Matt Rourke, AP
Fullscreen
Khyri Thomas: With so many injuries, Thomas would have been in line for a significant increase in playing time, but opportunity has eluded him, as it did last season. He had a broken foot and has played in just two games. GRADE: Incomplete
Khyri Thomas: With so many injuries, Thomas would have been in line for a significant increase in playing time, but opportunity has eluded him, as it did last season. He had a broken foot and has played in just two games. GRADE: Incomplete Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Jordan Bone: The second-round pick has been very good with the Grand Rapids Drive and joined the Pistons for a few games because of the widespread injuries. He has flashed athleticism, but injuries also limited his opportunities. GRADE: Incomplete
Jordan Bone: The second-round pick has been very good with the Grand Rapids Drive and joined the Pistons for a few games because of the widespread injuries. He has flashed athleticism, but injuries also limited his opportunities. GRADE: Incomplete Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
FORWARDS – Blake Griffin: His knee issues kept him out of the first 10 games and when he did return, he was a shell of himself, but he gave it his all. Without his athleticism and burst, he couldn’t finish or create mismatches. He played in only 18 of 37 games before having another surgery, which could end the least productive season of his career. GRADE: C
FORWARDS – Blake Griffin: His knee issues kept him out of the first 10 games and when he did return, he was a shell of himself, but he gave it his all. Without his athleticism and burst, he couldn’t finish or create mismatches. He played in only 18 of 37 games before having another surgery, which could end the least productive season of his career. GRADE: C Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Tony Snell: Acquired in a predraft trade, Snell has been a steady piece in the starting lineup and a very good 3-point shooter, hitting 42 percent. He’s brought size and versatility at small forward, which the Pistons woefully lacked in the second half of last season. He’ll have an opportunity to play a bigger role the rest of the season. GRADE: B
Tony Snell: Acquired in a predraft trade, Snell has been a steady piece in the starting lineup and a very good 3-point shooter, hitting 42 percent. He’s brought size and versatility at small forward, which the Pistons woefully lacked in the second half of last season. He’ll have an opportunity to play a bigger role the rest of the season. GRADE: B Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Markieff Morris: He’s been an underrated addition to the reserve unit, scoring in double figures and providing toughness and an inside-outside presence. While Griffin was injured, Morris was a capable starter, but an ankle injury kept him out of the lineup for a few weeks, which hurt the Pistons’ depth. GRADE: B-
Markieff Morris: He’s been an underrated addition to the reserve unit, scoring in double figures and providing toughness and an inside-outside presence. While Griffin was injured, Morris was a capable starter, but an ankle injury kept him out of the lineup for a few weeks, which hurt the Pistons’ depth. GRADE: B- Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Sekou Doumbouya: The rookie first-round pick spent most of the season in the G-League with Grand Rapids Drive, but when he had his big opportunity, he rose to the occasion, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven games, against some of the game’s best power forwards. He’s brought an air of excitement for what his future can be. GRADE: B
Sekou Doumbouya: The rookie first-round pick spent most of the season in the G-League with Grand Rapids Drive, but when he had his big opportunity, he rose to the occasion, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven games, against some of the game’s best power forwards. He’s brought an air of excitement for what his future can be. GRADE: B Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Thon Maker: The Pistons needed solid depth at backup center and a big body at power forward, but Maker has had his troubles on the defensive end. He has the size but not the build to be a dominant defender and sometimes gets pushed out of position too easily. He’s been a good 3-point shooter, which has been his saving grace. GRADE: C-
Thon Maker: The Pistons needed solid depth at backup center and a big body at power forward, but Maker has had his troubles on the defensive end. He has the size but not the build to be a dominant defender and sometimes gets pushed out of position too easily. He’s been a good 3-point shooter, which has been his saving grace. GRADE: C- Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Louis King: The free agent is just 20 years old and has seen action in just four games with little playing time, but he’s opened some eyes as a potential rotation piece. He’s been much better with the Drive, and with some seasoning he could fit with the Pistons. GRADE: Incomplete
Louis King: The free agent is just 20 years old and has seen action in just four games with little playing time, but he’s opened some eyes as a potential rotation piece. He’s been much better with the Drive, and with some seasoning he could fit with the Pistons. GRADE: Incomplete Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
CENTERS – Andre Drummond: Amid all the turmoil, he’s having the best season of his career, with a career highs in points and rebounds. He’s the longest-tenured Pistons player but his days with the team appear to be numbered, whether he’s traded or opts out of his deal after this season. He’s handling the ball more, which has led to dramatically more turnovers. GRADE: B
CENTERS – Andre Drummond: Amid all the turmoil, he’s having the best season of his career, with a career highs in points and rebounds. He’s the longest-tenured Pistons player but his days with the team appear to be numbered, whether he’s traded or opts out of his deal after this season. He’s handling the ball more, which has led to dramatically more turnovers. GRADE: B Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Christian Wood: After winning the last roster spot in training camp, Wood took the reins and played well as the backup center. He was an excellent finisher around the rim and has been better than average on 3-pointers. Consistency has been his biggest issue; after good plays, he had some missed assignments. Overall, though, he’s exceeded expectations. GRADE: B
Christian Wood: After winning the last roster spot in training camp, Wood took the reins and played well as the backup center. He was an excellent finisher around the rim and has been better than average on 3-pointers. Consistency has been his biggest issue; after good plays, he had some missed assignments. Overall, though, he’s exceeded expectations. GRADE: B Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
COACH – Dwane Casey has had some obstacles, with myriad injuries and having to go most of the season without his best player and his starting point guard. Even still, the team has underachieved and some of their losses against sub-.500 teams are head-scratchers. He’s done well with putting the young players in positions to succeed, but he’ll be pressed to find success the rest of the season. GRADE: C+
COACH – Dwane Casey has had some obstacles, with myriad injuries and having to go most of the season without his best player and his starting point guard. Even still, the team has underachieved and some of their losses against sub-.500 teams are head-scratchers. He’s done well with putting the young players in positions to succeed, but he’ll be pressed to find success the rest of the season. GRADE: C+ Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
FRONT OFFICE – Ed Stefanski and his staff assembled a roster that had plenty of question marks because of their injury history and the worst-case scenarios reared their heads, with so many players missing so many games. Their next test will be revamping the roster at the trade deadline and finding the right pieces in the offseason. GRADE: C+
FRONT OFFICE – Ed Stefanski and his staff assembled a roster that had plenty of question marks because of their injury history and the worst-case scenarios reared their heads, with so many players missing so many games. Their next test will be revamping the roster at the trade deadline and finding the right pieces in the offseason. GRADE: C+ Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit – Everything went right for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, kicking off the second half of a season in which seemingly everything has gone wrong.

    That’s especially true for second-year Piston Svi Mykhailiuk, who put up career-highs in points (21) and 3-pointers made (five) off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting.

    Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said at practice Friday that for both Mykhailiuk, 22, and rookie wing Sekou Doumbouya, 19, who also put up a career-high 24 in the win against the Celtics, Wednesday’s showing is proof that while the Pistons have not had great luck with team health, they’re making the most of the situation.

    “Winning’s the most important thing, but even with not winning, it still is a great experience for those guys to grow,” Casey said. “(We would) much rather have Blake (Griffin) and Luke (Kennard) be here, Reggie Jackson be available, but it’s the hand we’re dealt, and we have to utilize that as a learning experience. Most all of the guys have taken advantage of it.”

    Mykhailiuk has averaged 7.8 points and 1.7 assists this season, with a majority of his 20.5 minutes per game coming off the bench. He made four consecutive starts before sitting to start the game Wednesday, a role that Casey said he’d like to keep the former Kansas Jayhawk in while he learns the nuances of the NBA game.

    “Coming off the bench, he was able to visualize what’s going on, see what’s going on, then go out and play,” Casey said. “That helps you tremendously (when you’re) so used to going against rottweilers and that first unit. Then he goes to second unit, and he’s a little more relaxed.”

    Casey also complimented Mykhailiuk’s growth on the defensive end of the floor, a major point of emphasis for the young Ukranian as the season’s gone on.

    “The growth he’s made is, busting through screens, moving his feet, using his chest,” Casey said. “He got a charge the other night, offensive foul, because the guy was frustrated, pushed off, because he was there. Two months ago, Svi, that wouldn’t have happened.”

    Room to grow 

    The development of Mykhailiuk and Doumbouya on defense has been the result of improved anticipation. While plenty of young players have the skill to compete in the NBA, Casey said, studying the film and gaining in-game experience has been paramount to them being in the right spot at the right time.

    “You forget (Mykhailiuk) is a second-year guy and some of those guys, some of the speeds he’s seen now, he’s seen nothing like that in Ukraine or Kansas,” Casey said. “Even Sekou, defensively, there’s a learning experience, anticipating, getting to a spot, understanding what’s coming next.

    “This guy over here standing in the corner? Guess what: He’s not there for his health. Something bad is about to happen to you. So young guys, it’s hard for them to anticipate when that’s (happening).”

    And while there’s enough raw talent from Doumbouya to light up the highlight tapes in limited action this season, he’s still learning many aspects of the NBA game, too — particularly on offense. Casey noted that his decision-making with the ball and understanding of the offense has much room for improvement.

    “That’s where Sekou will get better: Understanding there’s nothing in our playbook that isos at the 3-point line, goes one-on-one and jacks it up,” Casey said. “It won’t take Sekou long. He’s a sharp kid from a basketball standpoint.”

    ‘Huge luxury’

    Derrick Rose put up 22 points in his second start of the season to end Detroit’s three-game losing streak at TD Garden, and with Casey telling reporters Wednesday that Jackson (back) could return “any moment now,” the Pistons could soon have a dangerous one-two punch at the position.

    Rose, 31, has averaged 18.1 points and 5.8 assists during his first season in Detroit, helping to make up for the lack of offense caused by Jackson’s absence. The ninth-year pro has not played since Oct. 24, so Casey will have to figure out how to distribute minutes once Jackson returns.

    “I think all of those situations are going to be fluid,” Casey said. “To me, Derrick is one of the top-six point guards in the league right now, so I’d hate to ruin that by starting him all the time.”

    Still, though, Casey said it’s a great problem to have. He pointed to Oklahoma City’s guard rotation of Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a primary reason the Thunder have jumped out to a 23-18 record, despite many believing they’d be in rebuild mode.

    “Reggie’s a starter in our league, Derrick’s a starter in our league, so that’s a huge luxury for us,” Casey said. “Those two (are) dynamic point guards when they’re both healthy and ready to roll. I think that’s why OKC is playing so well right now — they’ve got three starting point guards.”

    Pistons at Hawks

    Tip-off: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta

    TV/radio: FSD/950 AM

    Outlook: The Hawks, who play at San Antonio on Friday night, ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday with a 123-110 win over Phoenix. … Heading into Friday’s games, the Hawks (9-32, .220) had the second-worst record in the NBA. The Warriors (9-34, .209) were last. … Trae Young is third in the NBA in scoring at 29.1 points per game.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE