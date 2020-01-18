Pistons 136, Hawks 103
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Atlanta Hawks guard Treveon Graham (12) loses control of a rebound as Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Treveon Graham (12) loses control of a rebound as Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Atlanta. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) looks to pass as Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish, right, defends during the first half.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) looks to pass as Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish, right, defends during the first half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague reaches for the ball lost by Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown, right, during the first half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague reaches for the ball lost by Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown, right, during the first half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway during the first half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway during the first half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Hawks guard Treveon Graham, right, reaches in against Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris, left, during the second half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Treveon Graham, right, reaches in against Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris, left, during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes up to shoot as Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish defends during the second half.
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes up to shoot as Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish defends during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando during the second half.
Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) has the ball stripped from him by Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague during the second half.
Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) has the ball stripped from him by Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando defends during the second half.
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando defends during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague, left, becomes entangled with Detroit Pistons guard Tim Frazier as a jump ball is called during the second half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague, left, becomes entangled with Detroit Pistons guard Tim Frazier as a jump ball is called during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, center, tries to split the defense of Atlanta Hawks guards Jeff Teague (00) and DeAndre' Bembry (95) during the second half.
Detroit Pistons guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, center, tries to split the defense of Atlanta Hawks guards Jeff Teague (00) and DeAndre' Bembry (95) during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood comes down from blocking a shot by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood comes down from blocking a shot by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) reaches for a rebound during the second half.
Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) reaches for a rebound during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19) puts up a shot against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 25 points.
Detroit Pistons guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19) puts up a shot against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 25 points. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) drives with Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24), and forward Cam Reddish (22) defending. Rose finished with 27 points and nine assists in the Pistons' 136-103 victory.
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) drives with Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24), and forward Cam Reddish (22) defending. Rose finished with 27 points and nine assists in the Pistons' 136-103 victory. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes up to shoot against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday. Rose finished with 27 points and nine assists in Detroit's 136-103 victory.
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes up to shoot against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday. Rose finished with 27 points and nine assists in Detroit's 136-103 victory. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando fouls Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) while blocking his shot during the second half.
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando fouls Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) while blocking his shot during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) passes a ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague looks on.
Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) passes a ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague looks on. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Tim Frazier and Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague tangle for the ball during the second half.
Detroit Pistons guard Tim Frazier and Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague tangle for the ball during the second half. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19) and Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin (0) battle for a rebound.
Detroit Pistons guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19) and Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin (0) battle for a rebound. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Atlanta — Derrick Rose has been rolling lately, and in a good way.

    The 11th-year point guard, in his first season with the Detroit Pistons, is easily handling the minutes load and producing at a high clip.

    Rose has battled injuries through much of his career, but the Pistons’ decision to hold him back earlier in the season is paying off.

    “I feel like they were being cautious,” Rose said. “I keep showing them. I’m coming in, doing what I’m supposed to do, taking care of my body. I’ve been prepping for this all summer, so it’s finally just coming full circle.”

    Rose had 27 points and nine assists, Svi Mykhailiuk added 25 points in a reserve role, and Detroit won its second straight game with an easy 136-103 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

    BOX SCORE: Pistons 136, Hawks 103

    The Pistons had a season high in points and shot 59.3% from the field, two nights after shooting one percentage point better, a season high, in a win at Boston. 

    Markieff Morris finished with 22 points off the bench, and Andre Drummond had 16 points, 17 rebounds and five steals as the Pistons won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 9. They had gone 5-13 during that stretch.

    The loss spoiled Jeff Teague’s first game back with the Hawks. Teague, who finished with 15 points and seven assists in 25 minutes, was traded from Minnesota to Atlanta two days earlier, returning to his adopted hometown team. 

    John Collins scored 20 and De’Andre Hunter added 19 for the Hawks, who dropped to an Eastern Conference-worst 10-33 and rank third-worst overall in opponents’ scoring average. They lacked energy after winning the night before at San Antonio for the first time in 21 years.

    “We knew how they were going to attack us,” Collins said “We just didn’t execute our plan well. We came out a little slow and they hit us first, and we really didn’t respond too well.”

    Spurred on by Rose having his eighth straight game of at least 20 points and a bench that totaled 76 points, the Pistons were never threatened in the second half, leading by 23 on Sekou Doumbouya’s 3 and Drummond’s layup at the 8:19 mark of the third. The lead soon swelled to 97-69 on two free throws by Morris and stood at 120-89 on Mykhailiuk’s 3 with 6:08 left in the game.

    Rose was the catalyst throughout, looking like his vintage self when he picked off Trae Young, the NBA’s leader in turnovers and the league’s third-leading scorer, to feed Mykhailiuk for a layup that made it 112-78 with 10:21 remaining.

    “I told him the other day he’s looking like his (2011) MVP season, man,” Morris said. “He’s quick. He’s making great decisions on the ball. He can play either off the bench or as a starter. Obviously we need him to start because he’s scoring at a high level and leading this team.”

    Detroit took its first double-digit lead on Morris’ 3 at the 4:30 mark of the first. The Pistons went up 65-45 with 3:42 left before halftime on a pair of free throws by Langston Galloway. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE