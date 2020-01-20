Wizards 106, Pistons 100
Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes to the basket past Wizards guard Gary Payton II, right, during the first half of their game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington.
Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes to the basket past Wizards guard Gary Payton II, right, during the first half of their game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket past Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25), center Andre Drummond (0), guard Langston Galloway (9) and guard Tony Snell (17) during the first half.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket past Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25), center Andre Drummond (0), guard Langston Galloway (9) and guard Tony Snell (17) during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) dunks over Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, left, during the first half.
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) dunks over Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, left, during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) dunks during the first half.
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) dunks during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) dunks against Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr., foreground, during the first half.
Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) dunks against Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr., foreground, during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half.
Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is fouled by Pistons guard Tony Snell (17) during the first half..
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is fouled by Pistons guard Tony Snell (17) during the first half.. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, right, talks with guard Derrick Rose (25) during the first half.
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, right, talks with guard Derrick Rose (25) during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes to the basket next to Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (52) and forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half.
Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes to the basket next to Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (52) and forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots next to Detroit Pistons guard Tony Snell, left, during the second half.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots next to Detroit Pistons guard Tony Snell, left, during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) hangs onto the rim after dunking during the second half.
Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) hangs onto the rim after dunking during the second half. Nick Wass, Associarted Press
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket against Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) during the second half.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket against Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) during the second half. Nick Wass, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) walks off the court as he was ejected from the game after committing a type two flagrant foul on Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, not seen, during the second half.
Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) walks off the court as he was ejected from the game after committing a type two flagrant foul on Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, not seen, during the second half. Nick Wass, AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots as he is defended by Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half .
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots as he is defended by Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half . Nick Wass, AP
Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) dunks next to Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half.
Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) dunks next to Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gestures during the second half.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gestures during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) and Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and center Ian Mahinmi, right, battle for the ball during the second half.
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) and Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and center Ian Mahinmi, right, battle for the ball during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots next to Pistons guard Tony Snell (17) during the second half.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots next to Pistons guard Tony Snell (17) during the second half. Nick Wass, AP
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) is tended to as he walks off the court after being injured during the second half.
Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) is tended to as he walks off the court after being injured during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
    Washington, D.C. — The streak is over.

    That is, if winning two straight games counts as a streak.

    BOX SCORE: Washington 106, Detroit 100

    Either way, the Pistons had a shot at their first three-game win streak of the season and came up short, falling to the Washington Wizards, 106-100, on Monday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

    After playing two of their best games of the season, the Pistons were looking to take their third straight on the road. A rough fourth quarter did them in, as the Wizards won the season series, 3-1, and won the 10th straight head-to-head meeting at home.

    Derrick Rose had 21 points — his ninth straight game with 20-plus points — Andre Drummond 18 points, 16 rebounds and nine turnovers and Tony Snell 16 points for the Pistons (16-28), who next play at home against the Sacramento Kings.

    The Pistons opened the fourth with two straight baskets, including a hesitation move by Rose and a dunk by Mykhailiuk, taking an 85-83 lead. The Wizards (14-28) answered with a 12-2 run, including a 3-pointer and reverse from Ian Mahinmi (21 points) and a 3-pointer and two free throws from Davis Bertans.

    Bertans’ free throws came on a flagrant-2 foul by Markieff Morris, who was ejected from the game with 7:06 remaining. The Wizards never lost the lead after that.

    Rose split a pair of free throws and Bruce Brown added a floater to get the Pistons within five, but the Wizards answered with a floater and free throw from Bradley Beal (29 points and six assists) and a basket by former Piston Ish Smith (nine points, six rebounds and six assists).

    The Pistons had one more rally, with two free throws by Snell, a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk and a free throw by Rose to get within 102-98 with 53.2 seconds left.

    Beal hit another jumper and two more free throws to put the game out of reach.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

