Washington, D.C. — The streak is over.

That is, if winning two straight games counts as a streak.

Guard Derrick Rose led all Pistons with 21 points, but it wasn't enough on Monday against the Wizards. (Photo: Nick Wass, AP)

BOX SCORE: Washington 106, Detroit 100

Either way, the Pistons had a shot at their first three-game win streak of the season and came up short, falling to the Washington Wizards, 106-100, on Monday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

After playing two of their best games of the season, the Pistons were looking to take their third straight on the road. A rough fourth quarter did them in, as the Wizards won the season series, 3-1, and won the 10th straight head-to-head meeting at home.

Derrick Rose had 21 points — his ninth straight game with 20-plus points — Andre Drummond 18 points, 16 rebounds and nine turnovers and Tony Snell 16 points for the Pistons (16-28), who next play at home against the Sacramento Kings.

The Pistons opened the fourth with two straight baskets, including a hesitation move by Rose and a dunk by Mykhailiuk, taking an 85-83 lead. The Wizards (14-28) answered with a 12-2 run, including a 3-pointer and reverse from Ian Mahinmi (21 points) and a 3-pointer and two free throws from Davis Bertans.

Bertans’ free throws came on a flagrant-2 foul by Markieff Morris, who was ejected from the game with 7:06 remaining. The Wizards never lost the lead after that.

Rose split a pair of free throws and Bruce Brown added a floater to get the Pistons within five, but the Wizards answered with a floater and free throw from Bradley Beal (29 points and six assists) and a basket by former Piston Ish Smith (nine points, six rebounds and six assists).

The Pistons had one more rally, with two free throws by Snell, a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk and a free throw by Rose to get within 102-98 with 53.2 seconds left.

Beal hit another jumper and two more free throws to put the game out of reach.

