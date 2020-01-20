Derrick Rose is getting noticed around the league, as the L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia have reportedly asked the Pistons about trading for Rose. (Photo: John Amis, AP)

Washington, D.C. — As the trade talk about Andre Drummond has died down, there’s interest in another Pistons star that seems to be heating up.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and other teams have shown interest in trading for Pistons guard Derrick Rose. Haynes cited league sources indicating multiple contending teams have asked about Rose’s availability, including the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rose, who signed a two-year deal with the Pistons in the summer, is having a resurgent season, averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 assists in 38 games. He has started the last three games, posting 23.3 points and ramping his minutes up to 34 per game, though he was on a minutes restriction for the first half of the season.

It’s a continuation of last season, when Rose had a breakthrough with the Minnesota Timberwolves and re-energized his career. He was beset by injuries and played just 51 games, with 13 starts but with the Pistons managing his minutes more closely, Rose has flourished this season, gaining momentum toward a possible spot the All-Star Game on Feb. 16 in his hometown of Chicago.

The report noted that Rose “last week asked an extended role with more minutes,” according to unnamed sources and that he “is happy with the Pistons and isn’t looking to be traded.”

Rose, 31, could help give the Lakers an edge with his scoring punch but it’s unclear what the Lakers would be willing to surrender in a trade. With multiple teams in the running to gain Rose’s services, the asking price could go up, but with almost three weeks until the trade deadline on Feb. 6, there’s still plenty of time for those teams — or others — to figure out a potential deal.

