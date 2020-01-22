Detroit — Over the past couple of weeks, there have been signs that Reggie Jackson’s return was approaching. He’s been doing more shooting and running in practice, looking to build his endurance.

It looks to be time.

Jackson, who hasn’t played in a game since sustaining a back injury Oct. 24, is set to return Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Jackson was upgraded to questionable on the injury report and could provide some needed help at point guard, where the Pistons have struggled this season.

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, right, cheers his team on earlier this season. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

He’ll see some playing time but whether those minutes are extended and how he’ll fare is still to be determined.

“I think that’s why I have a minutes restriction. I don’t know how well I’m going to feel,” Jackson said after shootaround Wednesday morning. “Adrenaline is a different thing so I imagine I’ll probably be winded a little early. I’m just going out here to try to compete in the time I’m allotted to play.”

Jackson was the opening-night starter and was projected to play a bigger role this season, after playing all 82 games last season. Derrick Rose has moved into the starting lineup and with Jackson out, the Pistons have used Bruce Brown as a starter for a stint, along with Tim Frazier.

Coach Dwane Casey said this week that Jackson has regained some of the spring in his step and was “dunking on people” in practice. Jackson was a little more cautious about his assessment of his process so far.

“We’ll see. I’ve been trying to make explosive plays. I don’t know if I’ve been completing dunks on people, but I’ve tried a couple,” he said. “I feel good and that’s what’s given me my solace that I’m ready to go out here and compete again.”

The Pistons were granted a disabled player exception for Blake Griffin, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season after having knee surgery this month.

The value of the exception is $9.2 million and could be used in a trade if they need to bring in more value than they send out. The exception doesn’t come with an additional roster spot, though, which would mean the Pistons would have to make another roster move, such as waiving a player or opening a spot in another trade, before using it.

