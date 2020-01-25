Detroit — After two seasons since drafting him, the Detroit Pistons weren’t willing to invest any more in Spencer Dinwiddie and possibly wait for his talent to pay dividends down the road.

Now, the sixth-year Brooklyn Nets guard wants to give the general public the chance to avoid the same fate.

Though he was moved Saturday night out of the starting lineup at Little Caesars Arena, Dinwiddie’s career has blossomed in Brooklyn, drawing All-Star consideration for the Nets, who currently standing between the Pistons and the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie, the former Piston, was back in Detroit on Saturday night. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

And though his trip to Detroit this weekend could be seen as a potential revenge game, Dinwiddie said Saturday that he’s past being traded to Chicago in 2016 for Cameron Bairstow, who never again played in the NBA.

“Honestly, I would rather see Wilson (Chandler) go out there and go get 40 because he’s from here,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s a bigger game for him than anyone else.”

Chandler, the former Mr. Basketball in Michigan who was seated nearby Dinwiddie in the locker room, said he had family over from Benton Harbor at Little Caesars Arena to watch the game, but no such sentimentality overcame Dinwiddie.

A second-round pick out of Colorado and Stan Van Gundy’s first pick in his Pistons tenure, Dinwiddie played 46 games with the Pistons and 19 for the Grand Rapids Drive before he was dealt to Chicago, then was cut by the Bulls in training camp.

More: Grizzlies' Morant, Jackson Jr. do a double whammy as Pistons crumble 125-112

Brooklyn swooped up the 6-foot-5 combo guard, whose interest in emerging technologies has grown with his game over the years.

His four seasons in Brooklyn have all seen upticks in production, culminating in a 21.5-point per game average entering Saturday in Detroit.

Dinwiddie’s strong play warrants darkhorse consideration as an Eastern Conference All-Star. The reserves will be announced Thursday after the coaches vote on the seven selections from each conference.

More: Pistons looks for ways to integrate Jackson's return, Rose's minutes

His interest in emerging technologies has led him to offering up his own career as an investment opportunity through blockchain technology.

Dinwiddie has submitted a proposal for investors to take ownership in his career, where he currently plays on a three-year, $34.4 million contract.

The 26-year-old created DREAM Fan Shares, a company where 90 digital shares of his contract are available for $150,000.

The security-based tokens — called “$SD8” — ensures upfront money for Dinwiddie and promises 4.95 percent interest on a monthly basis, paid out by Dinwiddie’s check.

Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie defends Lakers star LeBron James earlier this week. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

The league initially balked at the idea in the fall, but Dinwiddie resubmitted an adjusted plan that he hopes will be approved.

“It’s been great to kind of do that without the league being like, ‘Hey we’re going to kick you out,’” Dinwiddie said. “That was pretty terrible.”

There has been a delay on the planned Jan. 13 launch, but Dinwiddie said the process has started, though he noted U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations restrict him from commenting on how many investors are committed.

But Dinwiddie did say he anticipates a lucrative relationship for investors willing to come aboard.

“It’s been great so far,” Dinwiddie said. “I think people really kind of see the vision long-term for it. "It could be very good.”

Check back later Saturday night for coverage of the Pistons-Nets game at LCA.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.