NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead.
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday.
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001.
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001. Mark Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004.
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year.
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012.
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California.
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference.
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference. Susan Sterner, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004.
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004. Detroit News
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals.
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner.
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner. Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007.
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007.
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007. Lawrence Jackson, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs.
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs. Harry How, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo.
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom.
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008.
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015.
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped.
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs.
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Kevork Djansezian, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award.
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. New York Times
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006.
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009.
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015.
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013.
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008.
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore.
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore. Joseph Nair, Associated Press
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship.
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center.
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014.
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014. Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn.
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press
    Detroit — In sports, we see plenty of mediocrity and a little bit of goodness on a daily basis.

    The elite players come along once in a while; the elite icons are even more rare.

    Greatness came wrapped in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey for 20 years in the form of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that killed all nine passengers aboard, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff representatives.

    Bryant, 41, is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other daughters, including the youngest, Capri, who is just six months old.

    The tragic news spread around social media and the sports world with disbelief and denial when the initial reports were confirmed.

    Kobe Bean Bryant was the gold standard — the purple-and-gold standard — for the Lakers, both as No. 8 for 10 seasons and No. 24 for another decade.

    Bryant was one of the most accomplished players in NBA history: a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, league MVP in 2008 and two-time NBA Finals MVP. He impacted the league almost unlike any other player, finishing his career as the third all-time leading scorer, until LeBron James surpassed Bryant on Saturday night.

    That elicited Bryant’s final post on Twitter on Saturday night: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644”

    Bryant embraced that changing of the guard ushered in by James, just as he was embraced when the NBA was looking for the heir apparent following Michael Jordan’s retirement. One of Bryant’s crowning achievements is that he lived up to the hype and mountain of expectations — and embraced it.

    “I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling,” Jordan said in a statement. “I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much.

    “He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.”

    His spirit and pursuit of excellence became Bryant’s hallmark when was drafted as a 17-year-old and became an NBA All-Star in just his second season. What Bryant was able to accomplish in his 20-year career was nothing short of inspiring and spectacular.

    In 2016, he had a show-stopping 60 points against the Utah Jazz in the last game of his career, a worthy finale for one of the greats of his time. That paled in comparison to his career-high 81 points on January 22, 2006, in a win over the Toronto Raptors.

    That was vintage Kobe: embracing expectation and exceeding it with excellence.

    Bryant became a cultural icon because of his ability to live up to that expectation. He joined the single-name echelon, with the likes of Prince, Madonna and his former teammate, Shaq.

    Losing Bryant ranks among the most tragic accidents in sports history, reprising memories of baseball star Roberto Clemente’s plane crash in 1972, golfer Payne Stewart’s plane crash in 1999 and NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s car crash at the Daytona 500 in 2001.

    This one hits differently, though.

    Kobe’s Black Mamba persona and the Mamba Mentality will be another legacy that he leaves to his fans and the Lakers fan base, many of whom gathered outside the Staples Center on Sunday evening to commiserate.

    There was something inherently likable and relatable about Bryant. For all those fans who emulated Jordan and wanted to “be like Mike,” as the Gatorade ad campaign suggested, there was something unattainable about Jordan.

    Kobe, especially after his retirement, was passing basketball down to his daughter Gianna. According to reports, they were riding in his helicopter, along with another player and parent, to Gianna’s travel basketball game.

    After spending his NBA career focusing on his greatness, he was ready to shift gears to spend it with his daughter. Kobe the Father was on the way to building a legacy like Kobe the Superstar.

    He also won an Oscar for his animated short film, “Dear Basketball,” in 2018. As most of the focus over the coming weeks will be on his basketball accomplishments, another loss will be on all that Bryant could have done after his playing career.

    It would have been a good bet that it would have been excellent. 

    Greatness doesn’t come along very often — but when it does, it’s always good to recognize it.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE