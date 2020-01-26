NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead.
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday.
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001.
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001. Mark Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004.
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year.
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012.
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California.
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference.
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference. Susan Sterner, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004.
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004. Detroit News
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals.
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner.
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner. Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007.
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007.
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007. Lawrence Jackson, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs.
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs. Harry How, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo.
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom.
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008.
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015.
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped.
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs.
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Kevork Djansezian, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award.
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. New York Times
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006.
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009.
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015.
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013.
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008.
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore.
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore. Joseph Nair, Associated Press
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship.
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center.
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014.
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014. Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn.
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press
    Editor's note: On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, Kobe Bryant played his last game at The Palace of Auburn hills against the Detroit Pistons. Here's then-Pistons beat writer Terry Foster's report from that night.

    Auburn Hills — Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy usually stands for his postgame news conference. But he knew something was up when he saw a table laced in black cloth and a black leather chair in front of a black curtain.

    "This is not for me," he joked "This is for Kobe Brant."

    He was right. It was a Kobe night even though the Lakers superstar turned in one of his worse performances of the season during the Pistons' 111-91 laugher at The Palace Sunday night.

    Fans came dressed in Lakers purple and gold, in hopes of witnessing one final brilliant flash of the past from Bryant. Fans chanted his name and screamed words of support for his every move.

    Instead of brilliant Kobe they witnessed broken-down and sick Kobe, who came down with a stomach virus prior to the game.

    He felt the love even from a rousing introduction.

    "I think we hated each other for so long," Bryant said of the love he receives in Detroit. "I think there is a mutual admiration that comes from that. When you have an opponent that you go up against, neither one backs down. You challenge and bring out the best in each other. For years and for years when the time comes to say goodbye, you are very appreciative."

    More: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in helicopter crash

    Bryant bricked his first seven shots and finished with five points and three rebounds while shooting 2-for-15 from the field. It was his second-lowest scoring total of the season.

    Every time Bryant rose to shoot his followers rose with him. But they mostly sat down in disappointment.

    This was Bryant's final visit. He announced his retirement about a week ago and this was easily his worst performance during his farewell tour. One time, Bryant lined up Ersan Ilyasova for a jumper and the place erupted, believing this was his chance to finally score. However, he missed a short jumper.

    Finally, Bryant hit a 3-point jumper over Marcus Morris with 7:37 remaining in the third period — his first points of the game. The shot triggered the loudest cheer of the night, followed by chants of "Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!"

    No one cared that he hasn't had a decent season in three years. This was all about honoring one of the greatest players of all time.

    "It's been fun to be able to get that reaction," Bryant said. "Tonight was crazy. You get chanted here in Detroit. It's a beautiful feeling. It is something I thought I would never see."

    Bryant caught a stomach virus sometime during this eight-city tour which concludes Dec. 12 in Houston. Being ill did not help. However, playing 20 years of ball at the age of 37 seems to have caught up with him. But Bryant says he has no regrets after winning five NBA titles and moving up to third on the NBA all-time scoring list.

    More: From The Detroit News archives: Kobe Bryant nixed 2007 trade to Pistons

    Fans did not get to see the fluid Bryant who used to glide through the Pistons defense and rise for silky smooth jumpers.

    Instead of seeing vintage Kobe, the sold-out house got a glimpse of what they hope will be the team of the future.

    The Pistons (12-9) won their fourth straight game, which is their longest winning streak of the season. The Lakers (3-17) dropped their ninth game in the last 10.

    Reggie Jackson (20 points, six assists) and Andre Drummond (18 points, 15 rebounds) ran the pick-and-roll to perfection, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope attacked the paint more effectively and finished with 22 points and four steals.

    There was also a surprising nine points and 13 rebounds from Anthony Tolliver.

    "We wanted to show (fans) a team that is hungry," said Jackson. "Just a team that's trying to get better each and every day and a team that just wants to be there. It's a long process but at some point we would love to be called contenders."

    Slay excited to meet star

    Lions defensive back Darius Slay's eyes lit up when Bryant finally emerged from the Lakers dressing room following the Pistons' victory.

    He was granted back-room access to have his Lions jersey signed by Bryant.

    "It was great to see him out here to see him play in person and to meet him," Slay said.

    "His effort is great. ... He approaches the game as a professional and that is what I am trying to do."

    Terry Foster is a retired Detroit News sportswriter.

