NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001. Mark Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference. Susan Sterner, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004. Detroit News
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner. Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007. Lawrence Jackson, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs. Harry How, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Kevork Djansezian, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. New York Times
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore. Joseph Nair, Associated Press
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014. Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press
    Editor's note: In 2007, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant nixed a trade to the Pistons, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports, and then confirmed by then-Pistons beat writer Vincent Goodwill. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. Goodwill now writes for Yahoo! Sports. Here is that story from Feb. 19, 2013.

    Kobe Bryant a Piston?

    It could've happened before the 2007-08 season, if Bryant would've waived his no-trade clause, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The Pistons and Lakers, owned by the late Dr. Jerry Buss, agreed in principle on a deal, and Bryant wanted out of Los Angeles, but Detroit wasn't one of his preferred destinations.

    A source confirmed the Pistons and Lakers agreed on a deal, which most likely included Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Amir Johnson and a future first-round pick for Bryant, who wound up being the 2007-08 MVP.

    Another league source said former Piston Grant Hill, who was a free agent that summer as a member of the Orlando Magic, would've likely returned to the Pistons to fill Prince's void at small forward.

    It makes sense on a number of levels.

    Bryant was visibly frustrated with the direction of the Lakers for a few years before reaching a breaking point, asking for a trade after the Lakers were bounced from the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season — essentially wasting his prime individual years.

    More: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in helicopter crash

    Bryant averaged 35.4 and 31.6 points, respectively, in the previous two seasons, his highest marks as a pro.

    The Pistons, two years removed from their last NBA Finals appearance, were defeated in the last two conference finals by one-man virtuoso shows (Dwyane Wade in 2006, LeBron James in 2007) and obviously, Pistons President Joe Dumars wanted to make a splash to revitalize his veteran team.

    James' personal tour de force against the Pistons, led by his historic Game 5 where he beat the Pistons on his own had many wondering if the Pistons' brew had gotten stale — and certainly the acquisition of the league's best player would've changed their identity.

    It would've left Bryant to play with Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Antonio McDyess and possibly Hill, who wound up signing with the Phoenix Suns because they could offer him a starting spot the Pistons couldn't.

    Hill recovered from his debilitating ankle injuries to become a good starter on a young Magic team that featured third-year center Dwight Howard. He averaged around 14 points and four rebounds from 2006-08, and his presence would've been valuable. Hill has said previously he has considered a return to Detroit, having played the best ball of his career as a Piston from 1994-2000, but said he didn't want to be a shell of himself as a Piston, preferring to keep his memories as an all-world player intact.

    Perhaps the lure of going for a ring would've changed his feelings.

    The Boston Celtics were forming their big three of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, and the two sides met in the conference finals that spring, with the Celtics winning in six games before beating Bryant and the Lakers in the Finals.

    After Bryant rescinded his trade demand, it led to the Lakers acquiring Pau Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies near the trade deadline for Kwame Brown, and they were fixtures in June for the next few seasons.

    Bryant and Buss' relationship was obviously close, as it paid off to the tune of two more titles for the Lakers and Bryant cementing himself as perhaps the franchise's greatest player.

    For Pistons fans, perhaps it's fun to wonder "what if".

    Twitter: @vgoodwill

